Dixon Public Library relaunches paperback exchange, adds adult crafts

DIXON - The Dixon Public Library is offering new services and programs.

For years, the library offered a cart of paperbacks that patrons can borrow and return without a library card.

The library recently added about 150 books and relocated the exchange off the cart and onto shelves at the end of fiction.

Following the success of children’s craft bags, the library has also started offering craft bags to adult patrons. A new craft bag is curated by staff each month and can be picked up from the library. A library card is not necessary to participate, but people are encouraged to sign up for a card. Supplies are limited, so it is necessary to sign up in advance.

The library also added about 20 puzzles to its Library of Things collection. These puzzles can be checked out with a library card just like the books.