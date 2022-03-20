Egg and bunny Easter-themed activities

This is the current list of community Easter-themed egg and bunny activities.

In a file photo from April 3, 2021, Mickinzy Sandoval, 4, smiles big while having her picture taken with the Easter Bunny Saturday in Dixon. Families who signed up for the Dixon Park District event picked a time to scramble for eggs, play some games and have some treats. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)





April 16

Wright’s “Backyard” Egg Hunt, noon, Richmond Park, Lyndon. 30,000 eggs being prepped for an anticipated 4,000 visitors. Bicycle giveaways.

Egg scramble, 11 a.m. Cooper Park, Rochelle. For children 12 and younger. Separate scrambles for children 3 and younger and those with disabilities.

Easter egg walk, 12:30 p.m. Reagan Center gym, Tampico. Hundreds of eggs and prizes for children 12 and younger. Sponsored by Tampico Lions Club. Questions, call 815-535-3665.

Easter Egg hunt, 10 a.m. Bandshell on Village Square, Front Street and Westley Avenue, Mt. Morris, organized by Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris. Includes photo booth. Call 815-734-4942 to volunteer.

Eggstreme Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m. Eggs dropped from a helicopter, including 60 golden eggs containing cash prizes, at Turning Point CITI Church, 944 Stony Point Road, Dixon. Registration is required at www.tpointchurch.net/events.







