Dixon residents can apply now for DCCMS Ambassador Scholarship

DIXON — Applications continue to be accepted for the DCCMS Ambassador Scholarship.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 are available to Dixon residents who attend Dixon High School, Newman High School, Faith Christian School or who are homeschooled.

The DCCMS Ambassador Scholarship can be applied to an accredited trades program, or 2- or 4-year college or university attendance for fall 2025.

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need, essay response, school and community involvement, personal recommendations and academic achievement.

Sauk Scholars are not eligible. All scholarship funds must be applied to tuition, room/board fees, or textbooks/media for classes. Payment will be made in two installments during the recipient’s freshman year at the college or university.

The deadline for submission is Friday, May 9, 2025.

Click on “Scholarship” at the top of the Discover Dixon website for more information and to apply.

Please direct any questions to Amber Schmidt at 815-284-3361 or amber.schmidt@dixonnow.com.

All scholarships awarded, scholarship applications and the Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street Scholarship Program are subject to further review by the Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street at any time.

Scholarships are non-renewable. Failure to complete course requirements may result in forfeiture of any unpaid scholarship funds.