Letter: Retain Corey Reuter as Dixon Township road commissioner

You probably don’t, because Corey Reuter, our road commissioner, is doing an outstanding job and you would have no reason to know his name.

Whether you live on a busy road like White Oaks Lane or a lesser-traveled road like Depuy, Bluff Road, the service is the same.

Corey Reuter, our hard-working, full-time road commissioner, and his crew are out early to remove snow and ice so you can safely get to work and school after a winter storm or checking for downed trees blocking your travel after wind storms.

The grass along our township roads is always maintained and looks amazing. Commissioner Reuter and his crew take time each year to cut trees and brush back for our safety and driving visibility; culverts are installed and road repairs are made by this outstanding man and his crew.

Corey Reuter is an excellent example of what a road commissioner should be.

We are glad we own property in Dixon Township where we can count on the expertise from a man like Corey Reuter. As lifelong residents of Dixon Township, we proudly ask for your vote to retain and reelect Corey Reuter, Dixon Township commissioner, and allow him to continue an outstanding job.

Tom and Marcella Kitson, Dixon