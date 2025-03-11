March 11, 2025
Sterling Police Department’s Run for the Badge 5K is May 10

City of Sterling Police squad car. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department is inviting the public to attend its third annual Run for the Badge 5K Community Event set for Saturday, May 10.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will start and finish at the Sterling Township Building, 505 W. Lynn Blvd. in Sterling.

This is a free event but donations will be accepted at the door for the Concerns of Police Survivors organization. The deadline to register to receive a complimentary T-shirt and race bag is April 23. The deadline to register is May 9.

You may register by going online to the city of Sterling website at www.sterling-il.gov or through Facebook on the Sterling, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page. Water and a snack will be provided.

Strollers and well-mannered dogs are welcome to attend. Reach out to Community Service Officer Mary Toth at 815-632-6613 or mtoth@sterling-il.gov regarding any questions.

