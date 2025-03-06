5 Things to Do: Dixon Legion hosts pancake breakfast, PACT auditions this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Dixon American Legion Post 12 will have a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 9. Serving hours are from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here are some suggestions for the coming weeks:

Audition for a play: Polo Area Community Theatre is holding auditions for “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood.” Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin St. There are many roles for anyone ages 13 and older. In this hilarious version, the gallant guy in green swaggers through a frantically funny retelling of the traditional story. In his quest to aid the needy, he encounters some unusual versions of the classic characters. Along with his spoon-wielding Merry Men, he jaunts through Sherwood Forest. The show will be performed May 2 to 4 and May 9 to 10. Have a St. Patrick’s Day meal – one week early: Dixon American Legion Post 12 will be serving corned beef and cabbage, tiny potatoes, carrots, rye bread, salad and dessert for $18 on Friday, March 7. The other meal will be a tuna and noodle casserole, vegetable, roll, salad and dessert for $13. Meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve a meal. Meals are available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. The Legion will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 9. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. A free-will donation will go to the PADS shelters and to Granny Rose Animal Shelter. The meal is available for dine-in at the Post or for carryout. Go see a concert: Walnut Community Bible Church has announced an intimate acoustic concert at the ROCK with Sidewalk Prophets on Wednesday, March 19. This will be the first headliner concert to be held in this new facility, 125 Jackson St., Walnut. Sidewalk Prophets has five No. 1 radio singles, more than 876 million career global streams, has been nominated for K-LOVE Fan Awards and won the Dove award for New Artist of the Year. Tickets are on sale for the 7 p.m. March 19 concert and can be purchased on EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com. Learn how to grow: The 14th annual Ready, Set, Grow Gardening Workshop will be Saturday, March 29, at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Route 2, Dixon. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the keynote presentation beginning at 9 a.m. Join keynote speaker, experienced landscape designer and horticulturalist Kim Hartman as she unveils the secrets to shade-loving plants – including fresh and exciting new options – to transform your garden into a stunning sanctuary. Then, choose from engaging breakout sessions on landscape design, living harmoniously with wildlife, growing Africa violets, exploring new vegetables and so much more. This event is hosted by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners from Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties. Registration before March 15 is required and can be completed by mail or online at go.illinois.edu/RSG2025. The cost to attend is $25 and includes the keynote presentation, two breakout sessions, an optional greenhouse tour and resources to take home. If you will need an accommodation to participate, call the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191. Get ready for the Bellson Music Fest: The fourth annual Bellson Music Fest will be Saturday, June 7, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls. This event is held each year to celebrate the legacy of Louie Bellson, a Rock Falls native who became a renowned drummer, composer, band leader and a six-time Grammy Award nominee. The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, which works closely with Bellson’s widow, Francine Bellson, and Josh Duffee, a music director from Davenport. This year’s special featured musical guest will be Gregg Potter, who serves as drummer for The Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, a multimedia show featuring Buddy’s daughter Cathy Rich and a 16-piece alumni band. Potter fronted the BR Band throughout the Buddy Rich Centennial Celebration year and 2017-2018 World Tour. He began his professional career after winning the Slingerland/Louie Bellson National Drum Contest at the legendary Frank’s Drum Shop in Chicago. Potter will kick off the Bellson Music Fest by conducting a drum clinic at the McCormick Event Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Four blues and jazz bands will play from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the RB&W District amphitheater. Announcements of the bands performing are forthcoming.

