Boys tennis: Peterson advances to Day 2 at state meet

For the second straight year, Sterling’s Brecken Peterson has advanced to Day 2 of the IHSA Class 1A Boys Tennis State Meet.
The junior went 3-1 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday in the Chicago suburbs, winning his first match before falling into the consolation bracket.
Peterson blanked Herrin’s Brisdon Quaglia 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then lost 6-2, 6-0 to Normal U-High’s Abhay Hiredesai in the second round.
But he bounced back to win two more consolation matches, topping Elmwood Park’s Andrew Wolk 6-3, 6-0 in the consolation second round, then downing Dunlap’s Alex Fei 6-3, 6-3 in the consolation third round.
He will take on Chicago U-High’s Dash Smith in the consolation fourth round at Rolling Meadows High School to start Day 2.
Newman junior Logan Palmer dropped his first two matches in his first trip to the state meet. He fell 6-2, 6-1 to Oak Forest’s Jay Patel in the opening round, then lost 6-0, 6-0 to Metamora’s Alexander Schroff in the consolation first round.