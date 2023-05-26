May 26, 2023
Boys tennis: Peterson advances to Day 2 at state meet

Sterling junior 3-1 on Thursday; Newman’s Palmer falls twice on Day 1

By Ty Reynolds
Sterling’s Brecken Peterson competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Meet at Conant High School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Sterling’s Brecken Peterson competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Meet at Conant High School on Thursday morning. Peterson went 3-1 on Day 1, advancing into the fourth round of the consolation bracket; he will play again on Day 2. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

For the second straight year, Sterling’s Brecken Peterson has advanced to Day 2 of the IHSA Class 1A Boys Tennis State Meet.

The junior went 3-1 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday in the Chicago suburbs, winning his first match before falling into the consolation bracket.

Peterson blanked Herrin’s Brisdon Quaglia 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then lost 6-2, 6-0 to Normal U-High’s Abhay Hiredesai in the second round.

But he bounced back to win two more consolation matches, topping Elmwood Park’s Andrew Wolk 6-3, 6-0 in the consolation second round, then downing Dunlap’s Alex Fei 6-3, 6-3 in the consolation third round.

He will take on Chicago U-High’s Dash Smith in the consolation fourth round at Rolling Meadows High School to start Day 2.

Newman junior Logan Palmer dropped his first two matches in his first trip to the state meet. He fell 6-2, 6-1 to Oak Forest’s Jay Patel in the opening round, then lost 6-0, 6-0 to Metamora’s Alexander Schroff in the consolation first round.

