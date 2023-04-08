SVM previews 2023 baseball

Amboy Clippers
Coach: Chris Tidmore (5th year)
Last year’s record: 7-11 (5-5 NUIC South)
Top returning players: Jackson Rogers, senior P/3B/OF; Tucker Lindenmeyer, senior P/SS/OF; Quinn Leffelman, sophomore P/C/SS/OF; Brody Christoffersen, sophomore P/SS/C; Hayden Wittenauer, senior P/1B
Key newcomers: Landon Montavon, junior P/3B/2B; Landon Whelchel, junior 2B/OF
Worth noting: “Combining our veteran players with our up-and-coming new players, we expect to be in the thick of the conference championship discussions. We have better team chemistry and are really gelling so far. Look for Amboy to be a force to be reckoned with if we all play to our full potential.” – Coach Tidmore
AFC Raiders
Coach: Brian Treadwell (1st year)
Last year’s record: 9-11 (4-6 NUIC South)
Top returning players: Jordan Harris, senior OF/IF/P; Carson Rueff, senior IF/P; Michael Cochrane, senior IF/P; Griffin Bushman, senior C/P
Key newcomers: Brock Lehman, sophomore, 1B/C/P; Caleb Thomas, sophomore IF/P
Worth noting: “We have a solid core of experienced players, and strong leadership returning this year with eight seniors on the roster. With the addition of some talented underclassmen, we are looking forward to this season being a big step in a positive direction for AFC baseball!” – Coach Treadwell
Bureau Valley Storm
Coach: Ryan Schisler (6th year)
Last year’s record: 14-11 (6-6 TRAC East)
Top returning players: Sam Rouse, senior P; Sam Wright, senior C; Ethan Freeman, senior 2B; Seth Spratt, senior P
Key newcomers: Isaac Attig, senior OF; Cooper Balensiefen, senior OF; Brik Rediger, senior IF; Corban Chhim, junior IF
Worth noting: “We’ve got a senior-heavy group that has been around the program for a while. Their understanding of the game and overall ability is among the best we’ve had in this program in a very long time. They will be an exciting group to watch!” – Coach Schisler
Dixon Dukes
Coach: Jason Burgess (8th year)
Last year’s record: 24-3 (BNC champs)
Top returning players: Bryce Feit, junior IF/P; Kyan Adkins, senior 3B/P/OF; Quentin Seggebruch, senior 1B/C/OF; Max Clark, junior P/OF; Michael Sheats, senior IF/P
Newcomers: Aiden Wiseman, junior C/OF; Alex Harrison, junior IF/P; Ari Selmani, junior 3B/1B/2B; Collin Scott, junior IF/OF; James Leslie, junior P/1B/OF; Quade Richards, junior 3B/OF/P; Robbie Ramirez, junior OF/2B; Hunter Vacek, senior IF/OF/P; Tyler Shaner, junior P/IF/OF; Jacob Lehman, senior P
Worth noting: “We will be a young team with some new faces. Development and creating the ‘Team’ concept will be a goal this season. We have some great student-athletes that have common goals. Competing day in and day out will be a focal point while developing in all aspects of the game.” – Coach Burgess
Eastland Cougars
Coach: Weston Burkholder (13th year)
Last year’s record: 13-10 (NUIC South champs)
Top returning players: Max McCullough, senior P/1B; Allyn Geerts, senior P/OF; Cole Huber, junior C; Hunter Miller, sophomore SS/P; Trevor Janssen, junior P/OF/1B
Key newcomers: Tanner Stern, sophomore OF; Peyton Spears, sophomore IF/P
Worth noting: “We return five starters and have some pitching depth, so we should be pretty competitive this season.” – Coach Burkholder
Erie-Prophetstown Panthers
Coach: Brad Tichler
Last year’s record: 11-14 (6-6 TRAC West)
Top returning players: Bryce VanDeWostine, senior P/OF/IF; Reece Duncan, junior P/IF; Tucker VanDeWostine, junior P/IF; Bryce Jepson, senior P/IF/OF; Michael Collins, senior P/OF/C; Liam Johnson, senior OF
Key newcomers: Parker Rangel, sophomore C/IF; Zane Romero, junior P/IF/OF; Nate Packer, junior P/IF; Owen Farral, junior OF/IF
Worth noting: “With a small group this year, staying healthy will be important. We will need to pitch well and play good defense to be successful.” – Coach Tichler
Forreston Cardinals
Coach: Mike McClellan (5th year)
Last year’s record: 19-9 (2nd in NUIC South)
Top returning players: Owen Greenfield, senior C/P; Alex Ryia, junior P/OF; Brendan Greenfield, sophomore P/IF; Alec Schoonhoven, sophomore /IF
Key newcomers: Patrick Wichman, junior Utility; Kendall Erdmann, freshman SS/P; Carson Akins, freshman OF/C/P
Worth noting: “After losing in the regional final to Newman last year, we come back young and inexperienced – but we hope to improve each day and compete for a conference title. We have started the season strong, and as we have eight underclassmen in the starting lineup, our future is bright.” – Coach McClellan
Fulton Steamers
Coach: Brent Dykstra (5th year)
Last year’s record: 15-6 (8-2 NUIC West)
Top returning players: Ethan Price, senior 3B/P; Ryan Eads, senior OF/P; Conner Sheridan, senior C/OF; Payton Curley, senior 2B/SS; Reed Owen, senior 3B/1B/P
Key newcomers: QJ Mangelsen, senior C/IF/P; AJ Boardman, junior IF/P; James Crimmins, junior 3B/P; Dom Kramer, sophomore OF/P
Worth noting: “We return eight players from a regional championship team last year, and also have several new players this year in the junior class, with one sophomore coming up. This year, we have a lot of versatility, as many players can play multiple positions, and most will see some time on the mound.” – Coach Dykstra
Milledgeville Missiles
Coach: Austin Caravia (5th year)
Last year’s record: 8-11 (5-5 NUIC South)
Top returning players: Cayden Akers, senior 3B/P; Connor Nye, junior SS/P
Key newcomers: Bryson Wiersema, freshman OF/P; Evan Schenck, freshman 2B/P; Karter Livengood, freshman 3B; Spencer Nye, freshman C
Worth noting: “We will be a young team this year after losing nine seniors from last year. We are fortunate to have a large freshmen group join us this year, that are well-experienced in competitive baseball. We are looking at Connor Nye and Cayden Akers to be the returners that will lead the way for us this year, both offensively and on the mound. Adding to our rotation this year will be Karter Livengood, Spencer Nye, Evan Schenck, and Bryson Wiersema. This squad is young, but willing to work hard to improve. The few upperclassmen that we have are doing a great job guiding and preparing them for what to expect this upcoming season. They have been putting in a lot of work on defense to support a solid rotation on the mound. We are looking forward to improving and having a great season.” – Coach Caravia
Morrison Mustangs
Coach: Shawn Swaim (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 2-14 (0-10 TRAC West)
Top returning players: Danny Mouw, senior SS/P; Carson Strating, junior 3B/1B; Brenden Martin, junior 3B/P; Kaleb Schroeder, sophomore 2B/P; Jacob Reed, sophomore OF; Ethan Schroeder, senior OF; Troy Baker, senior P/C; Jason Hall, junior OF
Key newcomers: Austin Boonstra, sophomore 3B/P; Koltin Swaim, freshman P/OF; Collin Renkes, freshman OF/DH; Aydan Meinsma, freshman P/IF; Carson White, freshman 1B/P; Jake Strobbe, freshman C/P
Worth noting: “We are really young, and that’s a good thing! The team expectations are to be .500 or better and make some noise in the conference and in the playoffs ... if Mother Nature will cooperate!” – Coach Swaim
Newman Comets
Coach: Kenny Koerner (3rd year)
Last year’s record: 19-7 (9-5 TRAC East)
Top returning players: Brendan Tunink, junior OF/P; Kyle Wolfe, senior IF/P; Nolan Britt, senior IF/P; Jaesen Johns, senior C/P
Key newcomers: Joe Oswalt, sophomore OF/P; Daniel Kelly, sophomore C/IF; Garret Matznick, freshman IF/P; Garet Wolfe, freshman IF/P
Worth noting: “We return our top two pitchers from last year’s Class 1A supersectional team, the second straight season we’ve won a sectional title. But we need to replace last season’s strong senior class that helped us average more than seven runs per game.” – Coach Koerner
Oregon Hawks
Coach: Nate Girton (5th season)
Last year’s record: 5-24
Top returning players: Jack Washburn, sophomore SS/P; Logan Weems, sophomore CF/P; Miley Smith, senior SS/P; Dominic Terlikowski, junior 1B/P
Key newcomers: Austin Egyed, junior RF; Keaton Salsbury, freshman C/LF
Worth noting: “I think we will be an improved team. We will be relying on our pitching and fielding to carry us. If we do well with those two things, then good things should happen. We will still be young, with sophomores and a freshman starting, but this by far is the deepest team I’ve had since I took the job. We have a lot of options, and it’s just trying to put a puzzle together to what works the best.” – Coach Girton
Polo Marcos
Coach: Nate White (4th year)
Last year’s record: 0-16 (0-10 NUIC South)
Top returning player: Nolan Hahn, junior P/SS
Worth noting: “We’re still a young team, with only two seniors on the roster, and we’re looking to develop into contenders for seasons to come.” – Coach White
Rock Falls Rockets
Coach: Donnie Chappell (24th year)
Last year’s record: 8-14
Returning players: Brady Richards, senior IF/P; Brady Dowd, senior OF; Isaiah Kobbeman, senior C/OF; Victor Rivera, senior OF; Aaron Meenen, senior IF; Nick Vickers, senior IF; Carter Schueler, junior P/OF/IF; Gavin Sands, junior P/IF/OF; Colby Ward, junior IF; Kuitim Heald, sophomore P/IF; Austin Castaneda, sophomore OF/P
Newcomers: Anthony Valdivia, sophomore IF/P; Cadon Schulz, sophomore C; Carter Dillon, junior OF/P
Worth noting: “We’re very experienced, as we only lost two starters from last year. Pitching will be our strength, with five of our six pitchers returning from last year. The season will depend on our defense.” – Coach Chappell
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Darwin Nettleton (10th year overall)
Last year’s record: 7-18 (4-10 Western Big 6)
Top returning players: Garrett Polson, junior IF/P; Braden Hartman, senior IF/P; Trevor Dir, senior IF/P; Gio Cantu, senior OF/P
Key newcomers: Ayden Schoon, senior C; Dylan Ottens, junior OF/P; Mason Smithee, junior IF/P; Braden Birdsley, sophomore OF/P; Drew Nettleton, sophomore IF/P
Worth noting: “Now in Year 2 of my second stint as head coach, the coaching staff has an opportunity to see the progression of players through the program. We’re extremely excited to see how this group develops. Collectively, they have dedicated themselves to getting better during the offseason. Players have worked extremely hard in the weight room and on refining their skills in the batter’s box and on the pitching mound. Team speed, and depth on the pitching mound should be greatly improved. The mixture of youth and veteran leadership should be exciting to see as the season progresses.” – Coach Nettleton