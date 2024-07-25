Sauk Valley Sports briefs: Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic, local ladies golf

Local tennis

Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic: Monday’s inclement weather was only a minor setback at this year’s weeklong youth tennis event at Page Park in Dixon.

Only the tiny tots division competed on Monday, with Jack Reuter taking first with 27 points earned, followed by Daniel Courihan (24 points), Graham Shadddick (22) and Isaac Book (19).

Brooklyn Arjes won the most games in Tuesday’s 15 and under girls singles portion with 20, and Jenna Mustapha was runner-up with 15.

In the 6-8 year old division on Tuesday, Oliver Shaddick placed first with 99 points, followed by Katie Demmer (88 points), Emmett Book (73), and Adam Mustapha (67).

In Tuesday’s 18 and under mixed doubles division, Emmy Burger and Ryan Partington won the most games with 18. Brooklyn Arjes and Joel Rhodes tied Grace Ferguson and Derek Miller’s 14 games won, but Arjes/Rhodes won 11-9 via super tiebreaker.

In Monday’s 13 and under girls doubles division, Parker Brigl and Jenna Mustapha won the most games with 15; Anna Partington and Rachel Ravlin were runners-up with 12.

In Wednesday’s 18 and under girls singles division, Grace Ferguson took first with 20 games won; Addison Arjes was runner-up with 13 games won.

In Wednesday’s 11 and under girls singles division, Parker Brigl won the most games with 13; Rachel Ravlin’s 10 games won earned runner-up recognition.

James Catt won Wednesday’s 11 and under boys singles division with 16 games won and Brady McClain (seven games won) was runner-up.

Brooklyn Arjes and Aron Rivera won the 15 and under mixed doubles division on Wednesday with 15 games.

Hank Wright also beat London French, 8-3, in Wednesday’s 13 and under boys singles portion.

There is one more day of tennis competition before Family Fun Night at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Local women’s golf

Emerald Hill league: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association competed on Tuesday with Three Blind Mice the play of the day. Placing first in 18 holes was Mimi Boysen, followed by Connie Wolber and Cheryl Allen. Julie Pratt placed first in nine holes, followed by Jane Minard and Linda Giesen.

Boysen also had low gross in 18 holes with Pratt in nine holes. Boysen was also low putts in 18 holes and Minard was low putts in nine.

Sherry Wells was closest to the pin on No. 2 and Karla Anderson had the longest putt on No. 4.