SVM basketball notebook: Sterling’s Andre Klaver, Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop make program history

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop blocks the shot of a Newman opponent during a game on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Morrison. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

The past eight days have been some for the record books in Sauk Valley area high school basketball. Since Jan. 30, two school records were broken, two players reached 1,000 career points, and at least one new career-high for points was set.

Here’s a look at the most notable accomplishments from the past eight days:

Veltrop, Klaver set school records, other locals reach career milestones

Morrison junior Camryn Veltrop became the school’s all-time leading scorer for girls basketball with 1,403 points after scoring 18 in a 45-37 win over Erie-Prophetstown on Monday. The previous record of 1,394 was held by older sister Shelby, the 2022-23 Sauk Valley Media Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Sterling senior Andre Klaver set the single-game school record for assists with 13 in a 94-66 win over Rochelle on Jan. 30. Klaver tied the previous record of 11 set by John Jellerichs on Jan. 22, 1994, two times in December 2021 (on the 3rd and 28th). Klaver also became the 12th Sterling boys basketball player to score 1,000 career points in a 68-48 win over Galesburg on Dec. 28 at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament.

Polo senior Brock Soltow and Eastland junior Adam Awender each reached 1,000 career points in the same game Jan. 30. Soltow scored 29 as the Marcos edged the Cougars 66-63 in double overtime, while Awender scored 19 to reach the milestone.

Ashton-Franklin Center girls basketball senior Taylor Jahn recorded a career-high 30 points in a 61-12 win over Milledgeville on Jan. 31.

Sterling’s Andre Klaver drives to the hoop against Galesburg Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon girls, Newman boys on hot streaks

The Dixon girls are 9-1 in 2024 and 21-6 overall this season. Their only loss in 2024 was a hard-fought 59-51 overtime defeat against Byron (19-7, 9-0), the first place team in the Big Northern Conference, on Jan. 29. Since then, the Duchesses have won their past three games against Rock Falls, Rockford Christian and West Aurora.

The Newman boys also are on a hot streak, winning 11 of their past 13 games. The Comets most recently defeated Putnam County 74-48 on Monday to extend their winning streak to seven games. The other wins during that stretch came against Hall, Mendota, Bureau Valley (twice), Alleman and Stockton.