SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 20: Polo volleyball takes down Milledgeville

Girls volleyball
Polo 2, Milledgeville 0: At Milledgeville, the Lady Marcos defeated the Missiles 27-25, 27-25 in an NUIC South match.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 11 digs and eight kills, Grace Miatke with five aces, Courtney Grobe with 11 digs, and Ellie Wells with 11 assists and nine digs.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Maliah Grenoble with 18 assists and 10 digs; Kendra Kingsby with seven kills, eight digs and four aces; and Hannah Foster with 11 digs, four kills and two aces.
Eastland 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, the Cougars defeated the Raiders 25-17, 25-17 in an NUIC South match.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with four kills, seven aces and seven digs, Olivia Klinefelter with four kills, Morgan McCullough with eight digs and Jenica Stoner with 10 assists.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Rockridge 0: At Erie, the Panthers defeated the Rockets 25-15, 28-26 in a Three Rivers West match.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with 28 assists and two aces, Claire Reymer with eight kills and four blocks, Peyton Umstead with 15 digs, and Jamie Neumiller with eight kills. Reagan Sibley chipped in 10 digs and three blocks, while Lauren Abbott added seven kills for the Panthers.
Boys golf
Galesburg 153, Sterling 170: At Bunker Links Municipal Golf Course, the Silver Streaks defeated the Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 dual meet.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard shot a 2-under-par 34 for medalist honors. Bryce Hartman and Cale Cushman each fired a 45, and Grant Hartman added a 46 for the Golden Warriors.
Eastland triangular: At Lake Carroll Golf Course, Forreston won the three-team event with a 172 score. Eastland/Milledgeville placed second with a 193 and Dakota took third with a 213.
The Cardinals’ Kaden Brown shot a 37 as the medalist. Teammate Kendall Erdmann was the runner-up with a 43. Also for Forreston, Darin Greenfield carded a 45 and Daylen Rahn and Kaden Ganz each added a 47.
Eastland/Milledgeville was led by Braden Anderson (46), Colton Hendricks (47), Cooper Dollinger (49) and Camron Huber (51).
Girls golf
Erie-Prophetstown triangular: At Lake Erie Country Club, Orion won the three-team event with a 204. Erie-Prophetstown placed second with a 212 and Newman placed third with a 224.
Orion’s Emily Olson was the medalist with a 48.
The Comets’ Ellie Rude and E-P’s Lillian McWilliams each shot a 50 for the co-runner-up finish. Sophia Ely fired a 51, Madison Duhon tallied a 52 and Lauryn Francque added a 71 for Newman.
Also for the Panthers, Isabella Johnston carded a 51, Michelle Naftzger tallied a 55 and Gabi Abell added a 56.
Women’s college tennis
Sauk Valley C.C. 6, Illinois Valley 3: At Westwood, the Skyhawks defeated the Eagles in an Arrowhead Conference matchup.
Chloe Coil won at No. 1 singles, Joy Zigler won at No. 4 singles, Riley Dunn won at No. 5 singles and Lindsey Johnson won at No. 6 singles.
Coil and Emma Oswalt were winners at No. 1 doubles, and Madison Hubbs and Zigler earned the win at No. 2 doubles.
Late Tuesday
Boys golf
Three Rivers Conference Tournament: At Mendota Golf Club, Riverdale won the 12-team event with a 308. Bureau Valley placed fifth with a 353, Newman took seventh with a 358 and Erie-Prophetstown finished 10th with a 382.
Riverdale’s Aidan Dorathy was the medalist with a 74.
The Comets’ Logan Palmer shot an 84 for 11th overall, while teammate Chase Decker fired an 87 to tie for 16th. Garet Wolfe chipped in a 92 and Liam Nicklaus added a 95 for Newman.
The Storm’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 79 to tie for fourth overall, while teammate Landen Birdsley matched Decker’s 87, tying for 16th.
E-P’s Dane Ryan fired an 89 to tie for 20th.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Kishwaukee 0: At Kishwaukee, the Skyhawks defeated the Kougars 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 to improve to 3-1 in Arrowhead Conference play.
Leaders for Sauk were Emma Foster with 18 digs, Cadence Stonitsch with 13 assists, Lacey Eissens with eight kills and Maya Gartin with six kills and two blocks. Ava Wight slammed five kills and served three aces for the Skyhawks.