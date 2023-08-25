2023 Sauk Valley Media boys cross country team preview capsules

Here are some of the top distance runners to keep an eye on in 2023 as boys cross country season gets underway in the Sauk Valley area.
West Carroll
Coach: Chris McDermott (2nd year)
Key losses: Connor Knop
Key returners: Rosco Davies, so.; Joey Blasen, so.
Key newcomers: Brody Leitzen, fr.; Ben Feick, fr.
Worth noting: It’s not a full roster, but it’s full of talent as the Thunder embark on this fall season. Davies qualified for sectionals last year and has already bettered his time from a year ago. Leitzen is a freshman to watch as WC looks to battle in the always tough Northwest Upstate Illini.
Oregon
Coach: Gabe Poser (3rd year)
Key loss: Chris Bolisenga
Key returners: Aidan Guida, jr..
Key newcomers: Daniel Gonzales, so.; Caleb Brooks, jr.
Worth noting: With Bolisenga moving away and a young group coming in, this will be a year to build and get better for the Hawks. Guida is a nice piece to have back, as he qualified for the 200 last spring in track. Gonzales has already posted a terrific 18:13, which has Poser and his team stoked for the upcoming season.
Dixon
Coach: Simon Thorpe (3rd year)
Key losses: Jack Johnson, Jacob Vogenthaler, Jackson Ortgiesen, Daniel Ramirez
Key returners: Joey Apple, jr.; Aaron Conderman, jr.; Hayden Fulton, jr.; Westin Conatser, so.; Kohlson Stumpf, so.; Noah Terviel, so.
Key newcomers: Averick Wiseman, fr.; Dean Geiger, fr.; Brody Hopper, fr.; Keegan Shirley, so.
Worth noting: A solid senior class departing usually leads to a rebuild. Not for the Dukes, and not this year. Dixon brings back a deep group led by Conderman, who ran at state last year. Expect bigger contributions from Fulton, Conatser, Stumpf and Terviel. Lots to be excited about as well with the strong trio of incoming freshmen.
Morrison
Key returner: Isaiah McDearmon, jr.
Key newcomers: Gavin Streets-Wood, jr.
Worth noting: The Mustangs will field a small roster of four this fall. McDearmon will lead the way as the lone returning athlete from last season.
Rock Falls
Coach: Mark Truesdell (13th year)
Key losses: Jose Gomez, Victor Rivera, Juan Hernandez
Key returners: Anthony Valdivia, jr.; Christian Cid, jr.; Gunnar Damhoff, jr.; Brady Root, sr.
Key newcomers: Ian Finney, so.; Rylan Jordan, fr.; Michael Kopitas, fr.; Gabe Moyer, so.; Jeffrey Sommer, so.; Rylan Steagall, fr.
2023 Outlook: Excitement is all around this year’s Rocket bunch, and there are plenty of reasons for that. Valdivia is a returning state qualifier, and Cid, Root and Damhoff all made big splashes last year. Rock Falls has all the tools to be a team to watch in the 1A battle to get downstate. A deep and young group of newcomers should provide some nice depth.
Sterling
Coach: Greg Hendrix (7th year)
Key returnees: Dale Johnson, sr., Parker Janssen, sr., Jordan Britt, sr., Aalin Schmidt, jr., Parker Blakeslee, jr., Owen Anderson, sr., Brecken Peterson, sr.
Key newcomers: Charles Johnson, so.
Worth noting: On paper, this may be the most talented team in the area in Class 2A. Johnson was a state runner-up last year and is a favorite to go back again. He likely won’t be alone, as the senior-dominated Golden Warriors are a good bet to qualify a team to state as well. Janssen, Britt and Schmidt, among others, will make for a formidable group, one that could contend for a trophy.
Erie
Coach: Elizabeth Green
Key returners: Charlie Link, sr.; Lucas Dreisbach, sr.; Jacob Gibson,, sr.; Aidan Jepson, jr.; , Zane Romero, sr.; Tyson Skinner, sr.
Worth noting: Link, Dreisbach and Jepson are returning all-conference members and should be part of a pack that could lead to bigger and better things for the Panthers. Qualifying for the sectional as a team was a big first step, now getting that group to Peoria in November is the next step. Erie looks ready to take it.
Polo-Forreston co-op
Coach: Tony Hardin
Key losses: Carson Jones, Ben Plachno
Key returners: Kameron Grobe, jr.; Kale Grobe, jr.; Alex Temen, so.; Joey Rowand, so.
Worth noting: The top runners from last season are all returning, which should put Polo-Forreston into contention for the NUIC crown. They were runners-up a year ago. The Grobe twins are talented and lead the way. Plenty of youth to go around for this team, but an equal amount of talent exists too.
Amboy
Coach: Michael Robinson
Key newcomers: Jhett Cowser, fr.; Brysen Full, jr.
Worth noting: Cowser and Full have shown promise early and should be ones to watch in a season of inexperience for the Clippers.
Newman Central Catholic
Coach: Patrick Warkins (9th year)
Key losses: Ken Boesen (St. Norbert)
Key returners: Logan Simpson, sr.; Lucas Schaab, sr.; Wyatt Widolff, jr.; Ryan Welty, so.; Carver Grummert, sr.; Zachary DeForest, jr..
Worth noting: The boat is full and hopefully a trophy will come with it for Newman this fall. The team placed 22nd at state last fall, and with Simpson and Schaab leading the way, bigger and better things are on the horizon. Welty, Widolff and Grummert should round out a talented top five for the Comets.
Eastland
Coach: Kim Haverland
Key loss: Hudson Groezinger
Key returners: J.J. Prowant, sr.; Reid Witt, jr,; Trevor Janssen, sr.; Jameson Pannkuk, jr.; Mayson Meinort, jr.
Worth noting: There are good seniors at the top of the lineup for Cougars. There’s a strong crop of juniors as well. Janssen and Meinort should lead to good things for Eastland in the always tough NUIC.
5 to Watch
Dale Johnson, sr., Sterling: One of the top returning medalists in the state has his eyes fixed on the top spot in Class 2A this year.
Anthony Valdivia, jr., Rock Falls: A returning state qualifier in cross country and track and a big piece to the success of the Rockets program for 2023.
Lucas Simpson, sr., Newman Central Catholic: Part of a one-two punch that should bring the Comets back to state this fall.
Lucas Schaab , sr., Newman Central Catholic: The other part of the Comets’ one-two punch whoand a big puncher that should help Newman punch a ticket to state.
Rosco Davies, so., West Carroll: Davies is already putting up some remarkable times, which should make for a nice ride to Peoria in November.