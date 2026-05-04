Kendall County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls on jury duty

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware about scam calls saying they could be arrested if they don’t immediately pay fines allegedly incurred for missing federal jury duty. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of scam calls saying they could be arrested if they don’t immediately pay fines allegedly incurred for missing federal jury duty.

“We’ve received reports of scam calls that appear to be originating from the Kendall County Public Safety Center, claiming the victim missed federal jury duty,” states a social media post from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells the victim that officers are waiting to arrest them if they do not pay the fee on the phone.

“The scammer also told the victim not to go to the Sheriff’s Office or any local police departments, and told the victim that the fee must be paid over the phone,” the post states. “These calls are fake, even though they appear to be coming from the Sheriff’s Office because of ID spoofing.”

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents to remember that it will never call them to request money and that it does not accept payments via Bitcoin, Green Dot cards, iTunes gift cards or online cash apps.

“If you get a suspicious call like this, hang up immediately, and if you are unsure of the authenticity, contact our office directly at 630-553-5856 to verify,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

To report a scam or learn more, go to reportfraud.ftc.gov.