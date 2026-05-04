Ottawa revokes Zeller Inn’s liquor license after series of violations

Zeller Inn, 615 Columbus St. in Ottawa, had its liquor license revoked effective May 1 after a series of violations cited by city officials. (Bill Freskos)

Ottawa has revoked the liquor license for the Zeller Inn following a series of violations spanning more than a year, city officials announced on Monday.

The long-time bar and grill in downtown Ottawa officially got its license revoked on Friday, May 1, after being cited multiple times by the Ottawa Police Department, according to a notice from the office of the city’s liquor license commissioner.

On Dec. 20, 2024, police observed two violations for permitting a person under 21 years of age to remain in a liquor establishment. On Jan. 24, 2025, Zeller Inn reached an agreement with the liquor commissioner to pay a fine and undergo a review of the city’s escalating penalties ordinance.

Additional violations were recorded March 19 and March 23, 2025, for operating outside permitted opening and closing hours. On April 21, 2025, Zeller again reached an agreement with the city, resulting in a seven day suspension of the liquor license and a $1,000 fine, along with another review of escalating penalties.

The most recent violation occurred April 18, when police again cited the establishment for allowing a person under 21 on the premises. On April 30, the liquor commissioner and license holder reached an agreement to revoke the license.

Notably, their was a shooting right which hospitalized a man on April 18. However, it doesn’t appear that the incident was part of the revocation.

Zeller Inn’s owners were not immediately available for comment as of Monday afternoon.