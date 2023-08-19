Rock Falls Boys Golf Invite: Dixon, Rock Falls lead big-schools division; Newman 2nd in small-schools division

Six Sauk Valley area boys golf teams competed at the 12-team Rock Falls Invite at Deer Valley Golf Course on Saturday.
Here’s how the teams and individuals fared:
Big-schools division
Dixon won the big-schools division with a 338, led by medalist Alex Harrison’s tournament-best 78 and Steven Kitzman’s 83 (fourth in division). Mason Weigle chipped in an 86 and Ben Oros tallied a 91 in the 13-stroke win. Max Kitzman and Brody Nicklaus added 93s for the Dukes.
Rock Falls was the runner-up in the big-schools division with a 351. Carter Dillon (84) and Conner Porter (85) led the way for the Rockets, while Brody Van Weelden and Colby Ward added 91s. Jayce Eriks (98) and Riley Anderson (101) also competed for Rock Falls.
Sterling placed fourth among big schools with a 370, landing one spot behind Woodstock (364). Runner-up Mason Hubbard led the Golden Warriors with a 79, and teammate Bryce Hartman carded an 89. Cale Cushman totaled a 100, Troy Lawrence tallied a 102, Grant Hartman had a 111 and Nick Capp added a 118 for Sterling.
Small-schools division
Bureau Valley was the small-schools champ with a 360. Wyatt Novotny led the way for the Storm with an 80 (third in division), while Atticus Middleton fired an 89, Landen Birdsley chipped in a 95 and Colin Stabler added a 96. Logan Philnower (102) and Drake Michlig (114) also competed for Bureau Valley.
Newman nabbed the runner-up spot for small schools with a 362. Runner-up Logan Palmer led the Comets with a 79, Garet Wolfe shot a 90, Chase Decker fired a 91 and Hiram Zigler chipped in a 102. Liam Nicklaus (108) and Andrew Downs (127) also competed for Newman.
Forreston took third for small schools with a 371. The Cardinals were led by medalist Kaden Brown’s 79. Daylen Rahn tallied a 94, Kendall Erdmann carded a 97 and Heath Schubert chipped in a 101 for the third-place finish; Kaden Ganz and Darin Greenfield added 102s for the Cardinals.