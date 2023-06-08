SVM Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Brendan Tunink

Newman junior Brendan Tunink has been in the middle of the Comets’ success on the baseball diamond all spring, on their way to a third-place finish in in Class 1A. The slugging center fielder was 2 for 2 with a 3-run inside-the-park home run in the Class 1A third-place game at the state tournament in Peoria on June 3, and he also pitched four innings of shutout ball, allowing 1 hit with 6 strikeouts and 3 walks. He also allowed just 2 runs (1 earned) and 5 hits in 6 2/3 innings in the 1A Rockford Supersectional on May 29, striking out 11 and walking 3.
Tunink hit three home runs (2-run, 3-run and solo blasts) and finished with 6 RBIs in the Comets’ 10-7 win over Dakota in the Class 1A Pearl City Sectional championship game on May 27. He also allowed just 2 hits and struck out 11 in 4 innings of relief in Newman’s 7-6 win over the host Wolves in the 1A Pearl City Sectional semifinal on May 24. And he struck out 10 in a no-hitter against Morrison in the 1A Newman Regional championship on May 20, while also hitting a home run.
Tunink has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to the team playing so well all season?
Tunink: Coaches being harder on us this past year than before, and perfecting our game.
How special has it been to make the run to the state finals?
Tunink: It has been very special going down to state, especially being so close the past couple of years.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Tunink: Hitting a ton a home runs.
What’s your favorite thing about baseball in general?
Tunink: Hitting no-doubt home runs.
What’s your favorite memory of Newman baseball?
Tunink: The thug bus
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Tunink: Favorite movie is The Lion King. Favorite TV show is SpongeBob SquarePants.
What is your perfect meal?
Tunink: Spaghetti, Texas toast, salad, and a ham sandwich.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Tunink: To be able to have super strength to hit a bunch of home runs.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Tunink: Rap songs
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Tunink: Country songs
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Tunink: Japan, because it’s a pretty country.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Tunink: Lunch, because I get to eat a bunch of food.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Tunink: The St. Louis Cardinals, and my favorite athlete is Mike Trout.
You get to have dinner and talk baseball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Tunink: Mike Trout, Nolan Gorman and Ken Griffey Jr.