SVM area roundup: Rogers’ walk-off hit sends Oregon softball past Dixon

A walk-off single by Abigail Rogers with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning sent Oregon to a 4-3 win over Dixon in a Big Northern Conference softball game Tuesday afternoon at Oregon Park West.
A Madi Shaffer single sparked the seventh-inning rally. Rogers finished 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Oregon.
Ava Hackman pitched four innings for the Hawks, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits, striking out five with one walk. Emma Schlichtmann pitched the three shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit without a walk.
Elly Brown had two hits, Bailey Tegeler doubled and scored a run, and Delaney Bruce, Allie Abell and Kennedy Haenitsch all had RBIs for Dixon (3-9, 3-6 BNC). Ava Valk and Aly Moore also scored runs, and Morgyn Bailey had the other hit for the Duchesses, who led 3-0 after the top of the fifth.
Bailey allowed one run and three nits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out one, walking three and hitting a batter. Abell allowed three runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.
Rock Falls 12, Winnebago 7: The Rockets jumped ahead with a three-run second inning, then pulled away with a six-run fourth for a Big Northern Conference win at home over the Indians.
Brooke Howard, Katie Thatcher and Maddie Morgan had three hits apiece to lead Rock Falls (16-3, 8-0 BNC); Thatcher homered twice, scored three runs and racked up four RBIs. Rylee Johnson, Savanna Fritz and Abby Whiles added two hits apiece for the Rockets; Johnson hit a triple. Howard, Johnson and Olivia Osborne also drove in runs for the Rockets.
Whiles earned the win in a complete game, allowing five earned runs and eight hits, striking out four and walking two.
Sterling 12, Quincy 2 (5 inn.): The Golden Warriors scored in every inning to win a Western Big 6 home game, leading 4-0 after one inning and 7-0 after two, then finishing it off with three runs in the fifth.
Mya Lira was 3 for 5 with two doubles, a solo home run and five RBIs to lead Sterling (12-4, 7-1 WB6), and Sienna Stingley had three singles and four RBIs. Lauren Jacobs and Ellie Leigh (double) each had two hits and an RBI, and Carley Sullivan was 2 for 2 and scored three runs. Katie Taylor scored twice as nine different Warriors scored runs.
Stingley struck out nine in four hitless, scoreless innings, and Leigh gave up two unearned runs and two hits with a pair of strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Polo 19, AFC 1 (4 inn.): Karlea Frey and Grace Miatke combined on a n o-hitter, and the Marcos scored 10 third-inning runs on their way to a four-inning NUIC South win over the Raiders.
Courtney Bushman went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Cheyenna Wilkins, Sydnei Rahn and Lindee Poper each had two hits and two RBIs for Polo; Rahn and Wilkins scored four runs each.
Karlea Frey pitched three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run and striking out seven without a walk. Grace Miatke struck out one batter and walked one in one inning of hitless, scoreless relief.
Reese Polk scored the only run for Ashton-Franklin Center.
Eastland 9, Amboy 2: The Cougars took the lead with a four-run third inning, then added four runs over the next three innings to finish off the host Clippers in an NUIC South win.
Gracie Steidinger and Jocelyn Green had two hits apiece for Eastland; Steidinger and Kenndiee Bryant had two RBIs each. Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs and eight hits, striking out two with one walk.
Tyrah Vaessen went 3 for 4 with a triple, and Jersey Thomas added two hits for Amboy; Vaessen scored both runs.
Forreston 6, Milledgeville 0: Aubrey Sanders pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks as the Cardinals took down the Missiles in an NUIC contest.
Rylee Broshous went 3 for 4 with one RBI and two doubles to lead Forreston; Broshous and Alaina Miller scored two runs each.
Addison Janssen had the only hit for Milledgeville, a bunt single in the sixth inning.
Kendra Kingsby took the loss in a complete game, allowing six runs (two earned) and six hits, striking out nine and walking two.
Fulton 7, Warren/Stockton 2: The Steamers grabbed the lead with a three-run third inning, then pulled away with a four-run fifth for an NUIC West win over the Warhawks.
Resse Germann went 3 for 4, and Emily Kane went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Fulton. Bri Cramer added two RBIs.
Addison Hartman earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs and two hits, striking out 19 and walking three.
Baseball
Dixon 15, Stillman Valley 0 (5 inn.): Alex Harrison struck out 10 without a walk in a two-hitter, and the Dukes backed him up with four runs in the first, six in the third and five in the fifth in a Big Northern Conference road win.
Harrison also had two hits and two RBIs to help his own cause, and Aiden Wiseman had a pair of singles and drove in two runs for Dixon (10-6, 9-2 BNC). Quade Richards and Hunter Vacek each had two hits, a run and an RBI; Vacek and Bryce Feit both doubled. Feit and Collin Scott each scored three runs for the Dukes, and Tyler Shaner scored twice.
United Township 11, Sterling 7: The Golden Warriors rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh, but came up short in a Western Big 6 loss on the road.
Drew Nettleton just missed the cycle, finishing 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Sterling (6-15, 1-10 WB6). Miles Nawrocki drove in three runs, Braden Hartman added two RBIs, and Gio Cantu singled, tripled and scored two runs. Ayden Schoon also drove in a run, and Braden Birdsley scored twice for the Warriors.
Hartman, Mason Smithee, Cantu and Nettleton all pitched for Sterling, combining to allow nine earned runs, 12 hits, eight walks and two hit batsmen, while striking out four.
AFC 7, Polo 5: Brock Lehman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and the Raiders scored three third-inning runs in an NUIC South win over the Marcos in Ashton.
Jordan Harris went 2 for 2 with two walks and an RBI, Carson Rueff had two hits, and Austin June chipped in two RBIs for Ashton-Franklin Center; Harris scored three runs.
Michael Cochrane pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits, striking out nine without a walk.
Dawson Foster went 3 for 4, and Scott Robertson and Brady Wolber had two RBIs each for Polo.
Amboy 8, Eastland 5: Six different Clippers drove in runs in an NUIC South win over the Cougars at Parker Field in Amboy.
Landon Montavon had a single, an RBI double and scored twice for Amboy, while Garrett Pertell had two singles, a run and an RBI fielder’s choice, and Quinn Leffelman singled twice and scored a run. Dillon Merriman added an RBI single, Ryan Dickinson drove in a run, and Landon Whelchel and Brody Christofferson both drew bases-loaded walks for the Clippers.
Christofferson struck out six, walked one and hit two batters, allowing five runs (four earned) and 10 hits in a complete-game victory.
Peyton Spears had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Ethan Kessler had two hits and scored a run for Eastland. Cole Huber and Tanner Stern each ripped a double, and Hunter Miller, Trevor Janssen and Max McCullough all added RBI singles for the Cougars.
Allyn Geerts allowed four runs (two earned) and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, striking out one, walking three and hitting a batter. Janssen gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief, with a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman.
Milledgeville 8, Forreston 7: The Missiles took charge with a six-run first inning, added two runs in the fourth, then leaned on their defense to finish an NUIC South win over the Cardinals.
Karter Livengood, Cayden Akers, Spencer Nye and Micah Toms-Smith had two hits apiece for Milledgeville; Akers, Toms-Smith and Dalton Adamec had two RBIs each. Evan Schenck (2 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 K, 2 BB) and Bryson Wiersema (3 IP. 0 R, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB) pitched in relief of starter Cayden Akers (2 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 5 BB, HBP) for the Missiles.
Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Brady Gill chipped in two RBIs for Forreston. Owen Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann scored two runs each. Owen Greenfield (2/3 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 H, 1 BB), Brendan Greenfield (3 1/3 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB) and Alex Milnes (2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 BB) pitched for the Cardinals.
Warren-Stockton 15, Fulton 11: The Steamers lost an NUIC West slugfest at Drives Park, as the WarHawks scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh to hold off a late Fulton charge.
AJ Boardman was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs, and Kole Schipper drove in a pair of runs for Fulton. Conner Sheridan and Ethan Price each added RBIs, Ryan Eads tripled and scored three runs, and Payton Curley also scored twice for the Steamers, who scored three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh before the comeback fell short.
Boardman and Price combined to allow 13 earned runs and 13 hits in 6 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks; Dom Kramer allowed a hit and a walk before getting the final out.