SVM area roundup: Rock Falls takes control from start in softball win

The Rock Falls softball team exploded out of the gate in a nonconference game at home against Moline on Friday, taking control with a huge first inning on its way to a 16-5 victory.
The Rockets (14-3) scored 13 first-inning runs, then tacked on three more in the fourth in a five-inning nonconference game.
Katie Thatcher and Olivia Osborne had three hits and two RBIs each to lead a 15-hit game for Rock Falls; Thatcher hit a home run and scored three runs. Savanna Fritz, Maddie Morgan and Abby Whiles added two hits each for the Rockets; Whiles had four RBIs, and Fritz had three.
Thatcher started in the circle and allowed five unearned runs and three hisin two innings, striking out two, walking two and hitting a batter. Whiles pitched the last three innings, allowing one run and two hits.
Morrison 2, Newman 0: Bella Duncan pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk, and the Fillies scored two sixth-inning runs in a Three Rivers Conference crossover win over the Comets.
Duncan and Kiyah Wolber both went 1 for 3 with one RBI for Morrison; Wolber doubled.
Jess Johns took the loss in a complete game for Newman, allowing two runs and two hits, striking out 15 and walking one.
Polo 4, Amboy 3: The Marcos trailed the Clippers 3-1 through four innings, but scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull out the win.
Sydnei Rahn went 3 for 4, and Cheyenna Wilkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Polo. Wilkins earned the complete-game win, allowing five hits and three unearned runs, striking out eight and walking two.
Tyrah Vaessen had two hits for Amboy, while Kaysi Schaeffer and Haleigh Stenzel had one RBI each. Alyvia Whelchel pitched 1 2/3 scorless, hitless innings in relief of starter Ellie McLaughlin, striking out three with no walks.
Forreston 11, Stillman Valley 10: Stillman Valley erased a 9-4 deficit with a six-run seventh inning, but a Hailey Greenfield two-run double scored McKenna Rummel and Brooke Boettner to save Forreston in the bottom of the inning.
Aubrey Sanders, Rylee Broshous and Jenna Greenfield had two hits apiece for Forreston; Sanders and Greenfield had two RBIs each, and Broshous scored three runs.
Alaina Miller got the win in relief of Sanders, pitching 1/3 of an inning, allowing zero runs on one hit.
Fulton 14, River Ridge/Scales Mound 2 (5 inn.): The Steamers scored eight second-inning runs on their way to a five-inning NUIC West win over the Wildcats.
Madyson Luskey went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Emily Kane went 3 for 3 to lead a 13-hit game for Fulton. Kira Wilson and Brooklyn Brennan added two hits apiece.
Brennan pitched a complete game for the win, allowing seven hits and two runs, striking out three with no walks.
Galena 8, West Carroll 4: The Thunder dropped an NUIC West game on the road, as the Pirates led 6-1 after three-run innings in the first and third.
Lacey Eissens was a triple shy of the cycle, finishing 3 for 3 with a double and a solo home run for West Carroll (1-16, 0-6). Kendal Asay and Haley McGinnis also had RBIs.
Domynique Lego allowed seven runs and seven hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and six walks. Asay gave up a run and a walk and recorded a strikeout in one inning of work.
Baseball
Hall 6, Newman 5: The Comets and Red Devils played their second one-run game in as many days, with the win this time going in Hall’s favor in Spring Valley.
Brendan Tunink was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for Newman (9-6, 5-3 TRAC East), which scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game, only to see Hall walk off with the win in the bottom of the inning.
Garet Wolfe had a pair of singles, and Jaesen Johns doubled and scored a run for the Comets. Kyle Wolfe drove in a run and scored another, and Joe Oswalt and Daniel Kelly also had RBIs.
Nolan Britt allowed three runs (one earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out seven, walking two and hitting a batter. Kyle Wolfe gave up two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and hitting a batter. Oswalt allowed a run and a hit in the final 2/3 of an inning, with a strikeout and a walk.
Sterling swept at home: The Golden Warriors dropped both games of a Western Big 6 doubleheader against Geneseo at Gartner Park, falling 12-2 and 8-1.
Miles Nawrocki had the lone RBI in the opener, and Dylan Ottens was 2 for 3 and scored a run for Sterling (6-14, 1-9 WB6). Drew Nettleton and Mason Smithee each pitched three innings and combined for five strikeouts, four walks and two hit batsmen while allowing 10 hits.
Ottens had the lone RBI in the nightcap, driving in Gio Cantu. Ayden Schoon was 2 for 3 with a double, and Braden Hartman (5 IP) and Cantu (2 IP) allowed eight hits and six walks, with five strikeouts and a hit batsman.
Fulton 3, River Ridge-Scales Mound 1: The Steamers scored three runs in the top of the third, then rode the strong pitching of Reed Owen to an NUIC South road win.
Owen allowed one unearned run and four hits in six innings, striking out seven, walking four and hitting a batter. Ethan Price struck out two of the hitters he faced in a hitless, scoreless seventh inning.
Ryan Eads was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored, and AJ Boardman and Price each had a hit and an RBI. Boardman and Braeden Brennan scored runs for Fulton.
Forreston 12, Stillman Valley 11: Forreston took the lead with a five-run second inning, then stopped a Stillman Valley rally short in the seventh.
Brendan Greenfield, Alec Schoonhoven and Brady Gill had two RBIs apiece for Forreston. Alex Milnes pitched two innings in relief, allowing two hits and one unearned run, striking out one batter and walking one.
Amboy 10, Polo 1: Tucker Lindenmeyer struck out 11 and walked one in a four-hitter as the Clippers rolled past the Marcos.
Jackson Rogers, Ryan Dickinson and Landon Whelchel had two RBIs apiece for Amboy; Brody Christofferson and Dickinson had two hits each.
Dawson Foster drove in Billy Lowry for the lone Polo run.
Eastland 7, Aquin 0: Ethan Kessler pitched a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk, and the Cougars scored a pair of runs in each of the first three innings to beat the Bulldogs.
Tanner Stern doubled twice, and Trevor Janssen had three RBIs for Eastland.
Boys tennis
Sterling 9, United Township 0: The Golden Warriors swept the Panthers on the road in a Western Big 6 dual.
Brecken Peterson (No. 1) and Connor Pham (No. 2) both won 6-0, 6-0 in singles matches.
In the No. 3 singles slot, Elias Jensen prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 11-9, while at No. 4 singles, Benjamin Boze won 6-2, 6-2. Yamaan Alkhalaf won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and Brady Shank won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6 to complete the singles sweep.
Pham and Jensen won 1-6, 6-1, 10-5 in the the No. 1 doubles match, and Boze and Hunter Lofgren won 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the No. 2 doubles match. Dayton Fisher and Iker Zaragoza completed the doubles sweep in the No. 3 slot with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Girls track & field
Oregon Landers-Loomis Invite: Host Oregon placed second with 95 points, Fulton finished fourth with 58, and Amboy took fifth with 57 at a 11-team track meet.
Auburn was the team champion with 107.
Amboy’s Elly Jones won the triple jump (9.98 meters), and had a pair of second-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (17.44 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (52.81 seconds).
The Clippers’ Jillian Anderson cleared 1.47 meters for first in the high jump, and teammate Lexi Ketchum cleared 1.42m to finish in a three-way tie for third.
Oregon’s Hadley Lutz won the long jump (5.14 meters), took second in the 200 meters (27.88 seconds), and contributed to two third-place relays.
Ava Wight, Miranda Ciesiel, Grace Tremble and Lutz ran a 1:58.11 in the 4x200 relay, and Rylie Robertson, Lexi Ebert, Wight and Lutz ran a 53.11 seconds in the 4x100 relay. Wight added a second-place finish in the triple jump (9.92 meters), and Robertson had a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (17.53 seconds).
The Hawks’ Sonya Plescia, Jennica Ciesiel, Tremble and Skylar Bishop ran a 4:27.97 for first in the 4x400 relay, and Plescia cleared 2.74 meters for third in the pole vault.
Ellen Hodson, Jennica Ciesiel, Daleanah Koertner and Addison Rufer ran an 11:45.48 for first in the 4x800 relay, and Hodson added a second-place finish in the 800 meters (2:42.08).
Fulton’s Miraya Pessman took second in the long jump (5.01 meters), while teammate Paige Cramer took third (4.93 meters).
Cramer, Brooklyn Thoms, Emery Wherry and Pessman ran to second in the 4x100 relay (52.63 seconds); Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Pessman ran a 1:53.66 for second in the 4x200 relay; and Thoms, Dykstra, Brooklyn Brennan and Pessman ran a 4:33.73 for third in the 4x400 relay.
Fulton’s Jasmine Moreland ran a 2:42.64 for third in the 800 meters.
Ed Schmdit Invite: Erie-Prophetstown scored 67 points to take second behind only Annawan-Wethersfield (105) at its own five-team meet at Wayne Hein Field. Milledgeville-Eastland took third (52), West Carroll finished fourth (21), and Morrison was fifth (16).
The Panthers won the 4x100 (54.18 seconds) and the 4x200 (1:54.11), as Ellie Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson and Kennedy Buck ran in both relays. Saige Froeliger was the fourth 4x100 runner, and Aubrey Huisman rounded out the 4x200 lineup.
Claire Reymer won the discus (33.55 meters) and Olivia Purvis won the pole vault (2.44 meters) for E-P, while Brianna Neumiller took second in the shot put (9.48 meters) and third in the discus (29.72 meters). Huisman was runner-up in the pole vault (2.44 meters), Ellie Johnson took second in the long jump (4.57 meters), and Ava Grawe placed second in the high jump (1.32 meters).
Shelby Groezinger led the Missiles with one win and three seconds, taking the top spot in the long jump (4.64 meters) and second in the 200 (28.97 seconds); she also teamed with Marissa Sturrup, Paige Joiner and Abi Sturrup to take second in both the 4x100 (55.04 seconds) and 4x200 (1:55.98).
Quinc Haverland won the shot put (9.78 meters) and placed second in the discus (32.23 meters), and Lynn Stringini added a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (53.17 seconds). Stringini joined Leslie Mayne, Skyler Hartman and Kennedy Burkholder to place second in the 4x800 (11:26.02).
Emma Randecker won the 100 (12.97 seconds) and 200 (26.20) to lead the Thunder, and she teamed with Drusiana McIntyre, Sienna Young and Olivia Shelly to take second in the 4x400 (4:26.38). Shelly was also runner-up in the triple jump (9.20 meters) for West Carroll.
Erika King won the 400 (1:06.28) and took third in the 200 (29.42) for the Fillies. Kelsey Gibbs added a third in the 400 (1:11.00).
Boys track & field
Ed Schmidt Invite: Erie-Prophetstown took the title at its own five-team meet, scoring 99 points to easily outdistance Morrison (55), Milledgeville-Eastland (52), Annawan-Wethersfield (38) and West Carroll (27).
The Panthers got individual wins from Charlie Link in the 800 (2:03.07) and 1,600 (4:46.38), Zeke Weidel in the 400 (56.44 seconds), Tyson Skinner in the 3,200 (11:25.18), Caleb Naftzger in the shot put (12.52 meters), and Parker Holldorf in the pole vault (4.04 meters). The Panthers also won the 4x800 (9:01.0-4) with the team of Link, Skinner, Gus Schultz and Wyatt Beck.
Demetree Larsen (100, 11.88 seconds), Dayton Greenwood (400, 59.64 seconds), Shawn Chandler (shot put, 10.58 meters), Joe Papineau (discus, 32.75 meters), and Caleb Eads (triple jump, 11.59 meters) all placed second for E-P.
The Mustangs’ wins came from Levi Milder in the 100 (11.88 seconds) and 200 (23.49), Zach Milder in the high jump (1.70 meters), and a pair of relay teams: the 4x200 (1:33.45) with the Milders, Camden Pruis and Brady Anderson, and the 4x400 (3:37.96) with Logan Baker, Zach Milder, Chase Newman and Anderson.
The Milders, Pruis and Anderson also took second in the 4x100 (45.69 seconds), and Aiden Dolieslager (300 hurdles, 48.26 seconds) and Daeshaun McQueen (high jump, 1.70 meters) were also runners-up for Morrison.
Kacen Johnson led the Missiles with two wins and two runner-up finishes. He won the 110 hurdles (15.74 seconds), teamed with Kolton Wilk, Draven Zier and Bryce Aude to win the 4x100 (45.15) and take second in the 4x200 (1:33.87), and joined Wilk, Zier and Hudson Groezinger to finish second in the 4x400 (3:44.27).
Parker Krogman added a win in the 300 hurdles (43.65) and a second in the 110 hurdles (17.63) for Milledgeville-Eastland, Aude was runner-up in the 200 (24.08), and Wilk took second in the long jump (5.95 meters). JJ Prowant was second in the 3,200 (12:48.73), and teamed with Groezinger, Landon Frederick and Owen Rayhorn to run to second in the 4x800 (10:28.83).
Raef Pickard-Schintgen paced the Thunder with wins in the long jump (6.13 meters) and triple jump (11.69 meters). Aaron Becker took third in the 100 (12.31 seconds), Joseph Blasen placed third in the 3,200 (12:56.82), Giovanni Gallagher was third in the shot put (10.39 meters), and the all-freshman foursome of Roscoe Davies, Connor Knop, Roger Laborn and Cole Herrell ran to third in the 4x800 (10:42.27) for West Carroll.
Rock Island ABC Invite: Sterling swept the top spots in the 800 and 1,600 races at Rock Island, but final meet results were not available as of 2 a.m. Saturday.
Jordan Britt (1:59.46), Owen Anderson (2:01.85) and Parker Janssen (2:05.19) won all three flights of the 800, while Dale Johnson (4:23.69), Thomas Holcomb (4:40.41) and Ian Hilty (4:57.51) did the same in the 1,600.
Tavian Kelly added a win in the B high jump (1.83 meters), and the Golden Warriors also won the 4x100 (43.38 seconds) and the 4x200 (1:30.87) with the team of Dylan Doss, Kael Ryan, Joseph Holcomb and Cale Ledergerber.
Plano Field of Dreams: Oregon finished sixth with 43 points at a 10-team track meet.
Sandwich claimed the team championship with 178, and Plano was second with 138.
Aidan Guida finished second in the 100 meters (11.97 seconds), and had a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 meters (24.08 seconds) and 400 meters (55.41 seconds) to lead the Hawks.