SVM area roundup: Sterling, Morrison softball teams fall in close contests

The Sterling softball team took a late lead Wednesday afternoon, but Rockridge answered to pull out a 6-5 nonconference win in Edgington.
The Golden Warriors (8-3) trailed 4-1 going into the sixth inning, but scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. But the Rockets scored twice in the bottom of the inning, then held Sterling scoreless in the top of the seventh to thwart the comeback.
Sienna Stingley singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Warriors, and Ellie Leigh had a double and an RBI; she also scored a run. Lauren Jacobs, Olivia Melcher and Aubri Menchaca scored for Sterling.
Stingley allowed six runs (four earned) and eight hits in six innings, striking out six, walking one and hitting a batter.
Annawan-Wethersfield 1, Morrison 0: The Fillies out-hit the Titans 5-3, but a run in the bottom of the seventh gave Annawan-Wethersfield the walk-off win.
Bella Duncan struck out 11 without a walk in a strong outing in the circle for Morrison (6-5), allowing one run and three hits in a complete game.
Jordan Eads had two hits, and Kaylee Pruis tripled for the Fillies. Kiyah Wolber and Bella Scachette also had hits.
Bureau Valley 10, Amboy 0: Carly Reglin (4-1) pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out seven with no walks to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory over the Clippers in Manlius.
Bureau Valley (8-4) had 12 hits, led by Madison Smith, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Liana Ledergerber (RBI), McKinley Canady (2 RBIs) and Emma Stabler had two hits each, and Landry Hitzler and Emily Wright both hit safely with RBIs for BV.
Orangeville 14, Eastland 1 (5 inn.): The Broncos scored in every inning except the third as the Cougars suffered an NUIC crossover loss in Lanark.
Olivia Klinefelter smacked a solo home run for Eastland, and Gracie Steidinger and Vanessa Allen also had hits.
Only two of the eight runs allowed by Jocelyn Green were earned, and she also gave up eight hits and two walks to go with five strikeouts. Morgan McCullough allowed six runs and five hits in 2/3 of an inning, with one walk and one hit batter. Klinefelter gave up a hit and two walks in the final 1/3 of an inning, recording a strikeout.
Forreston 16, West Carroll 6 (5 inn.): The Cardinals took control with eight runs in the bottom of the first, and went on to score in every inning of an NUIC crossover win at home.
Rylee Broshous was 3 for 4 with an RBI double and three runs scored for Forreston, while Hailey Greenfield and Jenna Greenfield were each 2 for 2 with two RBIs; Hailey scored a run, and Jenna had a triple and scored twice. Ella Ingram was also 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Brooke Boettner and Nevaeh Houston also doubled.
Alaina Miller allowed six runs (two earned) and five hits in four innings pitched, striking out three and walking one. Broshous had a strikeout and a walk in a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.
Haley McGinnins doubled and drove in two runs, Kyaria Kerkove added a double and an RBI, and Bella Smith ripped a triple and drove in a run for West Carroll. Abbey Skiles and Aubrey Wurster also had RBIs.
Baseball
United Township 16, Sterling 3 (6 inn.): The Golden Warriors led 3-1 through the third inning, but the Panthers scored four runs in the fourth, six in the fifth, and five in the sixth to pull away in a Western Big 6 game at Gartner Park.
Dylan Ottens had two hits, a run and an RBI for Sterling (5-10, 0-6 WB6), and Trevor Dir also drove in a run. Gio Cantu and Braden Hartman both scored runs as the Warriors were out-hit 9-5.
Drew Nettleton allowed one run in two shutout innings to start the game, striking out three, walking two and hitting two batters. Mason Smithee allowed three runs and two hits in one-plus innings, with a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman, and Cantu allowed four runs (two earned) and two hits in one-plus innings, walking two.
Ottens (1/3 IP, 4 R, 1 H, 3 BB), Cale Cushman (1 1/3 IP, 3 R, 0 H, 1 SO, 3 BB, 1 HBP) and Rowan Workman (1/3 IP, 2 R, 3 H) also pitched in relief for Sterling.
Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Morrison 4: The Mustangs lost a nonconference road game to the Titans.
Bureau Valley 10, Riverdale 3: The Storm broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a Three Rivers crossover victory over the Rams in Manlius.
Bureau Valley starter Logan Philhower held the Rams to two runs and six hits over six innings, with 10 strikeouts. Sam Rouse pitched the seventh, allowing one run and one hit.
Isaac Attig led the Storm (9-3) with two hits and an RBI. Rouse, Ayize Martin, Elijah Endress and Seth Spratt all had one hit with an RBI.
Eastland 21, Orangeville 1 (4 inn.): The Cougars scored eight runs in the first inning, six in the second, and seven in the third in an NUIC crossover win in Lanark.
Hunter Miller was a triple shy of the cycle for Eastland, finishing 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Allyn Geerts was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs, and Tanner Stern was also 3 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Cole Huber had a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice for the Cougars, while Ethan Kessler drove in three runs and scored two more. Trevor Janssen was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for the Cougars, Cooper Taylor had a pair of RBIs, and Brady Sweitzer also drove in a run.
Kessler went the distance on the mound, allowing one run and four hits, with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.
Forreston 15, West Carroll 0 (4 inn.): Three pitchers combined for a perfect game, and the Cardinals scored at least three runs in every inning in an NUIC crossover win in Thomson.
Alec Schoonhoven singled, doubled and drove in four runs for Forreston, while Kendall Erdmann and Carson Akins both had two hits, two RBIs and two runs; Erdmann tripled and Akins doubled. Brendan Greenfield had two hits, three runs and two RBIs, Alex Milnes doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Owen Greenfield had two hits, four runs scored and an RBI.
Brendan Greenfield (2 IP, 2 K), Daniel Koehl (1 IP) and Akins (1 IP, 1 K) didn’t allow a baserunner in the game.
Girls track & field
Le-Win Invite: Milledgeville-Eastland took the title at the eight-team Lena-Winslow/Pearl City Invite, outscoring runner-up Oregon 117-111. Forreston-Polo took third over the host Panthers, 91-90.
Kennedy Burkholder, Leslie Mayne and Lynn Stringini each posted an individual win and a relay win to lead the Missiles. Burkholder won the 1,600 (6:17.51), Mayne took the 3,200 (14:56.17), and Stringini won the 300 hurdles (53.22 seconds), then they teamed up with Skyler Hartman to win the 4x800 (11:34.89).
Mayne also placed second in the 1,600 (6:49.22), and Hartman was runner-up in the 3,200 (15:37.24) and took third in the 1,600 (6:53.40). Quinc Haverland was second in the discus (105 feet, 1 inch) and third in the shot out (9.35 meters), and Shelby Groezinger took second in the long jump (4.75 meters).
Milledgeville-Eastland also took second in the other three relays: the 4x100 (54.32 seconds) with Abi Sturrup, Marissa Sturrup, Paige Joiner and Trixie Carroll; the 4x200 (1:56.58) with Groezinger, Marissa Sturrup, Joiner and Abi Sturrup; and the 4x400 (4:39.59) with Abi Sturrup, Olivia Schurman, Groezinger and Carroll.
Sophie Stender and Hadley Lutz won events for Oreogn, and the Hawks also won three of the four relays. Stender won the 100 hurdles (17.56 seconds), while Lutz took the long jump (4.82 meters) and teamed with Rylie Robertston, Miranda Ciesiel and Ava Wight to win the 4x100 (53.26 seconds). Wight joined Lexi Ebert, Sonya Plescia and Grace Tremble to win the 4x200 (1:56.02), and Plescia and Tremble teamed with Jennica Ciesiel and Skylar Bishop to win the 4x400 (4:26.84).
Jennica Ciesiel, Addison Rufer, Ellen Hodson and Plescia ran to second in the 4x800 (11:36.22), while Robertson took second in the 100 hurdles (18.26 seconds) and Wight was second in the triple jump (9.55 meters). Bishop was runner-up in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and took third in the 400 (1:05.41) for the Hawks.
Sydni Badertscher won both the shot put (9.65 meters) and discus (117 feet, 3 inches) for Forreston-Polo, while Letrese Buisker won the high jump (5-4), placed second in the 300 hurdles (54.41 seconds), and took third in the 100 hurdles (18.48). Autum Pritchard was runner-up in both the 100 (13.41) and 400 (1:04.61), and Kyla Lamm finished third in the 1,600 (6:53.40).
Girls soccer
Orion/Sherrard 2, Dixon 0: The Duchesses dropped a nonconference game in Sherrard, managing just four shots on goal.
Maddy McLane made seven saves in goal for Dixon.
Boys tennis
Geneseo Quad: Sterling defeated LaSalle-Peru and Ottawa by identical 3-2 scores in a four-team meet in Geneseo.
Brecken Peterson won both of his matches 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and the Golden Warriors also got a pair of wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Connor Pham and Elias Jensen won 6-2, 6-3 against L-P and 6-1, 6-2 against Ottawa at No. 1 doubles, while Hunter Lofgren and Benjamin Boze won 6-0, 6-4 against L-P and 6-1, 0-6, 10-5 against Ottawa.
Sterling did not play Geneseo, as the two teams already met up in a Western Big 6 match last week.
Men’s tennis
Prairie State 9, Sauk Valley 0: The Skyhawks hosted a dual on Wednesday, winning five games in the nine matches.