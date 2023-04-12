SVM track & field roundup: Rock Falls wins Oregon Quad; Sterling sweeps Dixon

Led by two wins and two runner-up finishes by Adan Oquendo, the Rock Falls boys track & field team won the Oregon Quad on Tuesday at Landers-Loomis Field, topping the host Hawks 109-62. Genoa-Kingston took third (55 points) and Byron finished fourth (45).
Oquendo won the 100 (11.43 seconds) and 200 (23.69), and took second in the long jump (5.85 meters) while also teaming with Christian Hernandez, Devin Tanton and Ryan McCord to take second in the 4x200 (1:37.72).
The Rockets also got individual wins from Anthony Valdivia in the 800 (2:16.75), Jose Gomez in the 1,600 (5:10.05), Darien Huggins in the 3,200 (11:49.42), Aydan Goff in the 300 hurdles (45.97 seconds), Ethen Hiland in the shot put (12.46 meters), Kohle Bradley in the pole vault (3.20 meters), and Hernandez in the triple jump (11.25 meters). Valdivia, Gomez, Christian Cid and Brady Root teamed up to take the top spot in the 4x800 (9:08.41) for Rock Falls.
Root placed second in the 800 (2:17.50), Cid was second in the 1,600 (5:14.77), Tanton took second in the triple jump (11.11 meters), Daegun Keesee placed second in the 400 (1:01.56), and Braxton Nelson took second in the 300 hurdles (48.02 seconds).
Oregon got wins from Evyn Carreno in the discus (34.64 meters) and its 4x200 relay team of Emmett Peterson, Trevor Burkhardt, Aidan Guida and Evan James (1:35.79). Guida also took second in the 100 (11.61 seconds), and teamed with Noah Johnson, James and Burkhardt to finish second in the 4x400 (3:39.95).
Ryan Noisten was runner-up in the 3,200 (12:21.69), and Xavier Koczka was second in the 110 hurdles (18.71). Johnson, Daniel Gonzalez, Caleb Brooks and Chris Bolisenga ran to a runner-up finish in the 4x800 (9:22.37) for the Hawks.
Craig Faulkner Relays: Erie-Prophetstown and host Fulton tied for third with 46 points, finishing behind only Lena-Winslow (78) and Riverdale (55).
Amboy was sixth (42), Milledgeville-Eastland took seventh (27), Morrison placed eighth (15), Newman was ninth (10) and West Carroll took 10th (5).
Milledgeville-Eastland’s Kolton Wilk and Fulton’s Daken Pessman had the only event wins for the local schools. Wilk won the long jump (6.27 meters), and Pessman took the triple jump (12.54 meters).
Erie-Prophetstown took second in two relays, as Lucas Dreisbach, Wyatt Beck, Charlie Link and Tyson Skinner clocked a 9:02.15 in the 4x800, and Tyler Ballard, Jeremiah Kochevar, Demetree Larsen and Zeke Weidel ran a 1:43.04 in the 100-100-200-400 sprint medley. Larsen was also second in the long jump (5.86 meters) for the Panthers, while Newman’s distance medley (1,200-400-800-1,600) of Lucas Schaab, Lucas Simpson, Wyatt Widolff and Carver Grummert was also runner-up (10:06.09).
Fulton’s Braiden Damhoff was second in the shot put (14.08 meters), while Amboy’s Ian Sundberg took second in the discus (39.47 meters) and Ed Fry was second in the triple jump (11.70 meters) and tied for third in the high jump with teammate Joel Billhorn and Fulton’s Lukas Schroeder (1.62 meters).
E-P’s Caleb Naftzger was third in the shot put (13.15 meters), Milledgeville-Eastland’s Draven Zier took third in the long jump (5.79 meters), and Fulton’s Lucas Hartman placed third in the triple jump (11.68 meters).
Third-place local relays were the Morrison 4x100 (45.40 seconds) with Levi Milder, Zach Milder, Chase Newman and Brady Anderson; the Missiles’ 4x200 (1:35.34) with Wilk, Zier, Parker Krogman and Kacen Johnson; Amboy’s 200-200-400-800 sprint medley (3:55.55) with Caleb Yonos, Zane Murphy, Billhorn and Kyler McNinch; E-P’s distance medley (10:07.00) with Dreisbach, Weidel, Beck and Link; and Fulton’s 4x110 hurdle shuttle (1:15.52) with Hartman, Dysin Rathburn, Tarik Paisley and Zeke VenHuizen.
West Carroll’s top finish was a fourth in the 4x110 hurdle shuttle (1:32.98) with Winter Harrington, Carter Sedivy, Roger Laborn and Maison Rihtar.
Sterling 101, Dixon 36: The Golden Warriors won 16 of the 17 events in a dual with the Dukes at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Andrew Bland won the 110 hurdles (16.61 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.55) and triple jump (11.53 meters), while Cale Ledegerber won the 200 (23.37) and the long jump (6.02 meters) for Sterling.
Dylan Doss (100, 11.27), Parker Janssen (400, 57.56), Dale Johnson (800, 1:59.20) and Aalin Schmidt (1,600, 4:55.26) finished off the Sterling sweep on the track, while Christian Beasley (shot put, 13.21 meters), Andre Klaver (high jump, 1.80 meters) and Brandeis Shore (pole vault, 3.66 meters) also won in the field.
The Warriors also swept the relays. Doss, Kael Ryan, Lederberger and Maurice Delacruz won the 4x100 (43.81); Carter Chance, Mason Emin, Justin Benson and Jordan Britt won the 4x200 (1:35.40); and Britt, Johnson, Cole Stumpenhorst and Ryan won the 4x400 (3:32.63). Sterling also took the top spot in the 4x800 (8:24.05).
Peyton Dingley had the only win for Dixon in the discus (37.73 meters). But the Dukes took second in eight individual events and three relays.
Cullen Shaner was runner-up in the 400 (1:00.99) and the 110 hurdles (17.11), and teamed with Tyson Stokes, Owen Belzer and Gabe Rowley to take second in the 4x100 (46.32). Jayden Toms (300 hurdles, 47.08 seconds), Matt Warkins (shot put, 13.05 meters), Andrew Scheffler (discus, 37.15 meters), Alec Fulton (high jump, 1.75 meters), Hayden Yingling (pole vault, 3.05 meters), and Tyson Dambman (long jump, 5.78 meters) also placed second individually for Dixon.
Belzer, Michael O’Neal, Cort Jacobson and Hayden Fulton took second in the 4x200 (1:37.24), and Westin Conatser, Kohlson Stumpf, Hayden Fulton and Jason Zinke were second in the 4x800 (9:55.77).
Howard Monier Invite: Bureau Valley placed second to Kewanee at the seven-team invitational in Princeton, scoring 130 points to the Boilermakers’ 162. Host Princeton took third (97).
Elijah House won the 800 (2:03.39) and Justin Moon took the triple jump (11.55) for the Storm, who also won the 4x400 (3:41.86) with Moon, House, Benjamin Roth and Adrian Gallardo, and the 4x800 (9:01.70) with Gallardo, Roth, House and Austin Hanabarger.
Roth was second in the 1,600 (5:00.73), and Brady Hartz took second in the 100 (11.81 seconds) and teamed with Owen Larkin, Dylan Macklin and Beau Spencer to place second in the 4x200 (1:40.89).
Gallardo (800, 2:12.91) and Macklin (pole vault, 2.59 meters) both took third for BV, and Brock Shane was third in both the 110 hurdles (18.83 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.77). Maddox Moore (3,200, 11:44.83) and Landon Hulsing (high jump, 1.65 meters) also took third.
Winnebago triangular: Forreston-Polo won a three-team meet in Winnebago, topping the host Indians 93-91. Harvest Christian Academy took third (60 points).
The Cardinals took the top seven spots – and eight of the top nine – in the 100, as McKeon Crase won in 11.40 seconds and Michael Taylor took second (11.61). Crase also won the long jump (6.01 meters), and teamed with De’Angelo Fernandez, Noah Dewey and Taylor to win the 4x200 (1:35.57). Brock Soltow won the 400 (55.88 seconds), Johnny Kobler took the shot put (13.27 meters), and Carson Jones, Micah Nelson, Dane Setterstrom and Anthony Maestaes teamed up to win the 4x400 (3:43.94) for F-P.
Crase, Soltow, Dewey and Taylor took second in the 4x100 (44.17 seconds), while Setterstrom was second in the 300 hurdles (45.85). Other runners-up for the Cards were Payton Encheff (400, 56.16), Lucas Nelson (110 hurdles, 17.44), Hunter DeWall (discus, 28.26 meters), Jace Engbert (long jump, 5.86 meters) and Peyton Crase (triple jump, 11.24 meters).
Girls track & field
Sterling 115, Dixon 22: The Golden Warriors won 15 of the 17 events in a dual with the Duchesses at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Rhylee Wade and Kate Rowzee each won two individual events for Sterling. Wade won the 400 (1:06.66) and 800 (2:28.12), and Rowzee took the shot put (11.08 meters) and the discus (34.57 meters).
Taah Liberty, Anna Aulwes, Abby Ryan and Anessa Johnson each won an individual event and a relay. Liberty won the 100 (13.18 seconds) and Aulwes took the 200 (27.99), and they teamed up with Sage Ryan and Kiara Martinez to win the 4x100 (52.78). Ryan won the 100 hurdles (17.61) and Johnson took the 300 hurdles (51.18) – Johnson was second in the 100s and Ryan took second in the 300s – and they joined Addison Robbins and Madison Austin to win the 4x400 (4:04.54).
Finley Ryan took the pole vault (2.90 meters), Alivia Gibson won the long jump (4.52 meters), Alice Sotelo took the triple jump (11.17 meters), and Emma Anderson was the lone runner in the 3,200 (14:54.53) for the Warriors. Ellison Meyers, Esra Ramirez, Darlene Tavares and Isabella Sylvester teamed up to win the 4x200 (2:00.92).
Dixon went 1-2 in the 1,600, as Olivia Arduini won in 5:56.78 and Veronica Wade was second in 6:09.14. Emma Olson won the high jump (1.37 meters) for the Duchesses, who got runner-up finishes from Olivia Cox in both the shot put (9.26 meters) and the discus (27.58 meters).
Arduini joined Yui Santos, Mari Fruscalzo and MyKinzie Love to take second in the 4x400 (4:41.56), and Olson, Fruscalzo, Nora Fordham and Bella Miller took second in the 4x100 (55.07 seconds) for Dixon.
Hall triangular: Erie-Prophetstown placed third in a four-team meet in Spring Valley, scoring 53 points to finish behind IVC (77) and Kewanee (61), and ahead of the host Red Devils (34).
Brianna Neumiller won the discus (33.13 meters) and took second in the shot put (9.68 meters) to lead the Panthers, while Olivia Purvis won the pole vault (2.40 meters). The quartet of Saige Froeliger, Ellie Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson and Kennedy Buck ran to first place in the 4x100 (53.7 seconds).
Buck took second in the 200 (27.4) and the 400 (1:03.3), and Froeliger was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (19.4). Brooke Lalley, Isabella Pangrazio, Aubrey Misfeldt and Michelle Naftzger ran to second in the 4x800 (13:35.0) for E-P.