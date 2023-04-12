SVM area roundup: Dixon baseball, Sterling softball roll to league wins

The Dixon baseball team jumped out to an early lead, then pulled away for a 12-2 win over Oregon in a six-inning Big Northern Conference game on Tuesday afternoon in Oregon.
The Dukes (5-4, 4-1 BNC) grabbed the lead right away with a two-run first inning, then scored six runs in the third before adding two runs each int he fourth and sixth innings.
Aiden Wiseman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while James Leslie and Alex Harrison each went 2 for 4 for Dixon; Leslie had four RBIs, and Harrison had two. Quade Richards scored three runs for the Dukes, while Ari Selmani and Max Clark each scored twice.
Leslie pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing five hits and two runs, striking out four and walking three.
Logan Weems had two hits to lead Oregon. Josh Crandall and Kyler Early drove in the Hawks’ runs.
Polo 7, Milledgeville 5: The Missiles took a 4-2 lead with a four-run fourth inning, but the Marcos came storming back, plating five runs in the seventh to win the NUIC contest.
Dawson Foster went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, including a triple, to lead Polo. Nolan Hahn pitched six innings for the Marcos, allowing five hits and four runs (one earned), and striking out nine with three walks.
Colton Hendrick went 3 for 4 to lead Milledgeville. Connor Nye took the loss in six innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned), striking out 11 with four walks.
Eastland 7, AFC 4: The Cougars built a 4-0 lead in two innings, then added three more runs over the next two to top the Raiders.
Allyn Geerts had two RBIs, and Cole Huber and Max McCullough scored two runs apiece for Eastland. Peyton Spears pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Cougars, allowing five hits and four runs, striking out six with three walks. Miller allowed two hits and struck out four without a walk in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Griffin Bushman and Carson Rueff had two hits apiece for Ashton-Franklin Center, with Bushman, Brock Lehman and Austin June driving in runs. Caleb Thomas pitched two innings of hitless, scoreless relief for Raiders starter Michael Cochrane; he struck out one batter and walked none.
Forreston 9, Amboy 8: The Cardinals trailed the Clippers 7-4 after three innings, but took the lead for good with a five-run fourth.
Owen Greenfield went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Kendall Erdmann went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Forreston. Brendan Greenfield and Patrick Wichman added two hits apiece. Alex Milnes threw three scoreless innings for the Cardinals, allowing one hit and striking out one batter without a walk.
Landon Whelchel, Brody Christofferson, Landon Montavon and Jackson Rogers had two hits apiece for Amboy; Montavon had four RBIs, with a home run and a double. Tucker Lindenmeyer pitched four scoreless innings for the Clippers, allowing three hits and striking out seven with one walk.
Fulton 6, Galena 0: AJ Boardman and Dom Kramer combined on a no-hitter for the Steamers, and Ryan Eads had two his and three RBIs in an NUIC West road win.
Boardman struck out six and walked six in five innings, and Kramer had one strikeout and two walks in two innings of relief. Each Fulton pitcher hit a batter.
Eads singled and tripled, and Payton Curley had two singles, a run and an RBI for the Steamers.
Monmouth-Roseville 3, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Titans grabbed the lead with a two-run third inning, then scored the winning run in the fifth to top the Panthers.
Owen Farral and Zane Romero each went 3 for 3 for Erie-Prophetstown; Romero doubled twice. Braedyn Frank took the loss in a complete game for the Panthers, allowing three hits and three unearned runs, striking out five with three walks.
Softball
Sterling 10, Galesburg 0 (5 inn.): The Golden Warriors broke open a one-run game with five runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to win a Western Big 6 home game.
Mya Lira was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs for Sterling, while Olivia Melcher went 3 for 3 with two solo home runs. Katie Dittmar added a double and two RBIs, Lauren Jacobs had two singles, two runs and an RBI, and Katie Taylor also scored twice for the Warriors.
Sienna Stingley struck out 11 without a walk in a two-hitter.
Genoa-Kingston 14, Oregon 1: The Hawks lost a Big Northern Conference game at Oregon Park West.
Milledgeville 7, Polo 2: The Missiles took a one-run lead in the first inning, then scored a pair of runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Marcos.
Kendra Kingsby went 3 for 4 with one RBI, doubling on all three hits and scoring three runs for Milledgeville. Marissa Sturrup and Kendra Hutchison added two RBIs apiece, and Sturrup and Maliah Grenoble had two hits each.
Sturrup also pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned), striking out eight with five walks.
Karlea Frey and Lindee Poper drove in the runs for Polo.
Forreston 5, Amboy 4: The Cardinals took the lead with a two-run third inning, then regained the lead with a three-run fifth to beat the Clippers.
Rylee Broshous had two hits and Brooke Boettner had two RBIs for Forreston; Broshous hit a double and scored two runs. Aubrey Sanders earned the complete-game win, allowing two hits and four runs, and striking out 14 with one walk.
Alyvia Whelchel gave up five runs and six hits in a complete game for Amboy, striking out five and walking four.
Fulton 4, Galena 0: Addison Hartman pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and three walks as the Steamers shut out the Pirates in an NUIC West contest.
Madyson Luskey and Annaka Hackett each went 2 for 3 for Fulton; Luskey had two RBIs, and Hackett tripled on both hits.
Girls soccer
Oregon 2, Winnebago 1: Anna Stender and Kenna Wubbena scored goals, with assists from Alyssa Mowry and Jazmyne Swope, as the Hawks improved to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Northern Conference.
Sarah Eckardt made 10 saves for Oregon.