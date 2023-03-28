SVM area roundup: Newman rolls on road in TRAC East opener

The Newman baseball team scored in every inning except the first in an 11-1, five-inning win over Kewanee to open Three Rivers East play Monday in Kewanee.
Brendan Tunink homered, scored three runs and had three RBIs for the Comets (3-2), and he also went the distance on the mound. He allowed one run and two hits, with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
Isaiah Williams went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Joe Oswalt was 2 for 2 and scored twice, and Kyle Wolfe, Jaesen Johns, Nolan Britt and Garet Wolfe all drove in a run for Newman, which scored four runs in the second inning, three in the third, three more in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Oregon 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Dom Terlikowski tossed 15 strikeouts and walked one in a two-hitter as the Hawks blanked the Royals in a nonconference game.
Oregon took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and added from there.
Jack Washburn and Miley Smith had two hits apiece to lead the Hawks; Washburn, Josh Crandall, Kade Girton and Gavin Morrow drove in one run apiece.
Sherrard 2, Morrison 0: The Mustangs dropped their Three Rivers West opener on the road, as Tigers starter Aidan Terronez struck out 10 in a one-hitter.
Bureau Valley 5, Mendota 2: Isaac Attig led the Storm at the plate with two hits, including a double and two RBIs, in a Three Rivers East victory in Mendota.
Sam Rouse and Ayize Martin had RBI hits, with Ethan Freeman adding an RBI.
Seth Spratt was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits over six innings, allowing two unearned runs.
Braiden Freeman had an RBI hit for the Trojans. Landon Kreiser had a sacrifice fly and Dom Stamberger, Jace Baird and Owen Aughenbaugh had hits.
Softball
Sherrard 15, Morrison 13: Although they out-hit the Panthers 21-14, the Mustangs came up short in their Three Rivers West game.
Leading hitters for Morrison were Isabella Duncan, who went 4 for 5; Marissa Folkers, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a double and a triple; Jordan Eads, who went 3 for 5 with four RBIs; and BayLeigh Brewer, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Adding to the offensive explosion for the Mustangs were Kiya Wolber, who 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Kalee Pruis, who went 3 for 3.
Bureau Valley 13, Mendota 8: The Storm broke open a 5-5 game with a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth on the way to a Three Rivers East victory in Mendota.
Madison Smith had two hits and five RBIs to lead Bureau Valley at the plate. She was also the winning pitcher with five innings in relief, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out nine.
Lesleigh Maynard (2 RBIs), Liana Ledergerber, starting pitcher Carly Reglin, and Emma Stull (2 RBIs) had two hits each for Bureau Valley.
Leadoff hitter Katie Jenner went 4 for 4 for Mendota, with Ava Eddy (2 RBIs), Ryleigh Sondgeroth and Maddie Becker (2 RBIs) adding two hits each. Sondgeroth took the loss in the circle, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs in five innings.