SVM area roundup: Big fourth inning sends Newman past Eastland

The Newman softball team exploded for 14 runs in the fourth inning to defeat Eastland 14-3 in five innings in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sterling.
The Comets (2-0) sent 20 batters to the plate in the fourth, and six of them scored two runs each. Ady Waldschmidt had a three-run double and a two-run single in the inning, while Brenleigh Cook added a two-run single and Sophia Ely cracked a two-run double. Madison Duhon and Lucy Oetting drove in runs on bases-loaded walks.
Ely had three hits, and Waldschmidt and Cook each had a pair of hits for Newman. Waldschmidt allowed one earned run and three hits in five innings pitched, striking out 10 and walking three.
Olivia Klinfelter doubled and drove in two runs for Eastland, which had five pitchers take the circle in the game.
Oregon 12, Indian Creek 10: Ella Dannhorn crushed two home runs, and Reilee Suter and Gracen Pitts homered once each as the Hawks squeaked past the Timberwolves.
Emma Schlitchtmann struck out six batters in four innings as Oregon improved to 2-0.
Bureau Valley 17, Midland 1, 4 inn.: The Storm exploded for 14 runs in the second inning en route to a nonconference victory in Manlius.
Carly Reglin tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice for Bureau Valley (3-0), while also earning the win in the circle, as she allowed one earned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
Madison Smith was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs for BV, while Lesleigh Maynard went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.
Orangeville-Aquin 13, Milledgeville 1, 5 inn.: The Missiles scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth in an NUIC crossover loss at home.
Loren Meiners had two hits and the lone RBI for Milledgeville. Maliah Grenoble, Kendra Kingsby, Kendra Hutchison and Addison Janssen also had hits, and Marissa Sturrup took the loss in the circle.
Megan Holder was 4 for 5 with a double and a home run, and she drove in three runs for the Broncos. Addyson Wheeler singled, doubled, had three RBIs and scored three runs, and Meghan Carlisle had a single, double and two RBIs for Orangeville. Anicka Kraft had two singles and scored three times.
Forreston 9, Warren/Stockton 0: Rylee Broshous and Ella Engram each hit a home run, and Aubrey Sanders threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Cardinals cruised past the Warhawks.
Broshous went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including the home run for Forreston, while Engram went 2 for 4 with the home run and a double, and Brooke Boettner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Elaina Martin smacked a triple for Warren/Stockton.
Baseball
Oregon 12, Indian Creek 6: The Hawks jumped ahead with a six-run first inning, then scored in every inning but the fifth to seal their win.
Dom Terlikowski went 3 for 4 and Keaton Salsbury went 2 for 3 with one RBI as the leading Oregon batters. Logan Weems scored three runs and drove in another.
Miley Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Drake Mickler went 2 for 4 to lead Indian Creek.
Sandwich 9, Rock Falls 3: The Indians scored five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the visiting Rockets.
River Ridge 5, Milledgeville 2: The Missiles rallied from a two-run deficit with a two-run fifth inning to force extras, but gave up three runs in the ninth to lose the game.
Bryson Wiersma and Connor Nye had two hits apiece to lead Milledgeville, while Evan Schenck and Bryce McKenna drove in the two runs.
Cayden Akers pitched five innings for the Missiles, striking out five while allowing three hits, two runs and three walks; Wiersma threw three innings, allowing zero hits, one earned run and three walks, with three strikeouts.
Fulton 15, Aquin 4, 5 inn.: The Steamers scored seven runs in the first inning to take control, then added three-run innings in the third and fourth in an NUIC crossover win in Freeport.
Conner Sheridan had two hits and three runs scored for Fulton, while Reed Owen added a pair of singles and two RBIs. Landon Meyers also had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Ryan Eads and Brayden Dykstra each scored twice as well. Payton Curley chipped in an RBI triple, while Eads and Kole Schipper also drove in runs.
Schipper and Dom Kramer combined on a one-hitter. Schipper gave up two unearned runs and a hit in two innings pitched, striking out one and walking four, while Kramer gave up one earned run in three hitless innings, striking out two without a walk.
Warren/Stockton 4, Forreston 3, 8 inn.: The Cardinals rallied with a two-run seventh inning to force extras, but came up short in the eighth.
Kendall Erdmann, Carson Akins and Alex Milnes drove in runs for Forreston; Akins had two hits.
Alec Schoonhoven pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts, one hit and four walks.
Girls soccer
Oregon 16, South Beloit 0: The Hawks set a school scoring record with a nonconference win in their season opener at Oregon Park West.
Boys track & field
Westwood Invite: Sterling, Forreston-Polo and Erie-Prophetstown competed in a triangular at Westwood, with the Golden Warriors winning seven events and the Cardinals taking six.
Thomas Holcomb and Cale Ledergerber each won an individual event and a relay for Sterling. Holcomb won the 1,600 and teamed with Jordan Britt, Parker Blakeslee and Parker Janssen to take the 4x400, while Ledergerber won the long jump and joined Joseph Holcomb, Kael Ryan and Maurice Delacruz to win the 4x200.
Dale Johnson won the 800, Andrew Bland took the 60 high hurdles, and Ian Hilty, Aalin Schmidt, Byron Grobe and Evan Merema teamed up to take the 4x800 for the Warriors.
McKeon Crase led Forreston-Polo with wins in the 60 and 200 meters, while Brock Soltow took the 400, Johnny Kobler won the shot put, Michael Taylor took the high jump, and Parker Holdorf won the pole vault.
Caleb Eads won the triple jump for the Panthers’ lone first-place finish.
Girls track & field
Sterling 93.5, Erie-Prophetstown 39.5: The Golden Warriors won a dual meet over the Panthers at Westwood, winning 12 of the 14 events.
Kaydence Weeks and Addison Robbins were double-winners for Sterling, as Weeks took the 60-meter dash and the 200, and Robbins won the 60 high hurdles and the high jump.
Delia Block won the 400, Laney Zuithoff took the 800, and Kylie Nicklaus won the 1,600 on the track for the Warriors, while Sage Ryan, Finley Ryan, Alivia Gibson and Kirra Gibson teamed up to take the 4x200. Kathryn Rowzee (shot put), Finley Ryan (pole vault), Kirra Gibson (long jump) and Alice Sotelo (triple jump) won field events for Sterling.
Erie-Prophetstown won the 4x400 with the team of Brynn Brown, Aubrey Huisman, Ashlyn Johnson and Kennedy Buck, and took the 4x800 with the team of Jillian Norman, Clara Ashdown, Brooke Lalley and Belle Pangrazio.