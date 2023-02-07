SVM area roundup: Roby happy to have hometown support as Spurs play in Chicago

Dixon native Isaiah Roby was back in northern Illinois on Monday night, as he and the San Antonio Spurs visited the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls beat the Spurs 128-104 – thanks to a 38-19 fourth-quarter scoring edge – but Roby doubled his scoring average, and also exceeded his average minutes played and rebounds in front of a large group of Dixon fans who took a bus trip into the city to see him play, and could be heard chanting “Ro-by!” when he entered the game for the second time late in the third quarter.
“It’s special. It’s one of those things where you say it – ‘They’re here to watch me’ – and it’s just so surreal. It’s amazing,” Roby said about the hometown support. “When I was growing up, I would’ve been on that bus. I would’ve love to come and see a guy from my hometown play in the NBA. I think it gives you a certain level of amazement; for kids, obviously just coming to the game would be so great, to be at the United Center for it, but seeing somebody that grew up where you’re from, it kind of makes it a little bit more real. Maybe you think, ‘He did it, maybe I can do it too.’
“Honestly, it’s really weird for me. It’s very humbling. ... That’s why I love being from a small town.”
Roby finished with eight points, four rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes played, shooting 3 for 6 from the field (0 for 2 from 3-point range) and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. His reverse layup off a give-and-go with Doug McDermott tied the score at 85-85 with 53.3 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Bulls then went on a 23-3 run over the next 6:19.
Andre Drummond scored the final eight points of the Bulls’ surge, with a dunk off an offensive rebound, then back-to-back alley-oop dunks off passes from DeMar DeRozan and Goran Dragic, before hitting a layup off a feed from Zach LaVine.
Chicago extended the lead to as many as 33, taking a 126-93 lead with 2:36 to play. Roby hit his two free throws and grabbed three rebounds over the final 2:08.
The fourth-year pro played 9:38 of the game’s final 14:25, but San Antonio dropped to 0-38 in games where they trailed by 10 at any point, and 0-35 when trailing entering the fourth quarter; the Spurs trailed 90-85 after the third period.
Read more about Roby’s return to Chicago in an upcoming edition.
Girls basketball
Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33: The Duchesses wrapped up second place in the Big Northern Conference with a road win to finish 8-1 in league play.
Dixon (24-5), playing without an ill Ella Govig, led 10-3 after one quarter and 27-11 by halftime before both teams scored 22 points in the second half. Kait Knipple hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and five rebounds, Hannah Steinmeyer added nine points and eight rebounds, and Harvest Day and Jessie Pitman both scored seven points for the Duchesses. Morgan Hargrave scored five points, Katie Drew added four points and three assists, and Abby Knipple chipped in two points, six rebounds and four assists. Kenzie Toms added a pair of free throws.
Avery Demo’s 11 points paced the Royal Lions, and Courtney Park hit three 3s for nine points. Cassidy Proper chipped in seven points.
Stillman Valley 46, Polo 19: The Marcos fell behind 13-4 in the first quarter, trailed 20-5 at halftime and 36-17 through three periods, then were outscored 10-2 over the final eight minutes in a nonconference loss on the road.
Courtney Grobe scored seven points, and Camrynn Jones had five points, two steals and an assist for Polo (15-11). Allissa Marschang, Lindee Poper and Sydnei Rahn scored two points apiece, with Poper and Rahn both grabbing six rebounds, and Poper blocking two shots.
Mya Janssen led Stillman with 12 points, Taylor Davidson scored 11, and Brooklyn Hodge added eight.
Morrison 63, Rockridge 32: The Fillies cruised to a Three Rivers West win at home, leading 15-7 after the opening quarter and 31-19 by halftime before pulling away with runs of 18-7 in the third period and 14-6 in the fourth.
Shelby Veltrop led all scorers with 26 points, shooting 14 for 15 at the free-throw line, for Morrison. Diana Robbins had 13 points, and Camryn Veltrop chipped in 10 points. Jordan Eads scored six points, and Emery Brewer hit a 3-pointer and finished with four points for the Fillies.
Erica Danner led the Rockets with 11 points.
Erie-Prophetstown 39, Riverdale 25: The Panthers picked up a Three Rivers West win in Port Byron.
Bureau Valley 59, St. Bede 51: The Storm won a Three Rivers East game at the Storm Cellar in Manlius, as they successfully played a box-and-1 on St. Bede star Ali Bosnich.
Kate Salisbury poured in 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead Bureau Valley (13-15, 9-3); she was 12 for 16 from the free-throw line. Kate Stoller added six rebounds and four assists for the Storm.
Boys basketball
Rochelle 82, Oregon 74: The Hawks fell to the Hubs in a nonconference game at the Blackhawk Center, as Rochelle shot 24 for 32 from the free-throw line compared to Oregon’s 6 for 15.
Noah Johnson hit six 3-pointers and led the Hawks (8-19) with 21 points. Anthony Bell added three 3s and scored 17 points, Jordan Coregaert had 13 points, and Jameson Caposey chipped in 11 points for Oregon.
Eli Luxton had a game-high 24 points for Rochelle, while Jack Tracey scored 13, and Cayden Moore and Raul Aguirre both added 12. Moore shot 8 for 9 from the foul line.
Milledgeville 63, Orangeville 50: The Missiles notched an NUIC crossover win on the road.
Pearl City 76, AFC 70, OT: The Raiders lost an NUIC crossover contest on the road, as the Wolves rallied from a 54-41 deficit through three quarters to tie the game 64-64 and force overtime, then outscored AFC 12-6 in the extra period.
Kaleb Goldman had 22 points, and Carson Rueff hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Raiders, who were outscored 35-16 over the final 12 minutes. Lane Koning also hit a pair of 3s and finished with 14 points, while Jordan Harris chipped in seven points for AFC.
Ethan Petta poured in 29 points for Pearl City, while Jayden Downs scored 21, and Will Birchen and Nathan Brinkmeier both added 10.