Dixon native named 2024 USO Airman of the Year

Travis Spong (right), who is a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Japan, is pictured with his sister, Katlyn Spong (left) and their mom, Kathy, at Eastland High School in this Shaw Local file photo. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON — A Dixon native and Eastland High School graduate has been named the 2024 USO Airman of the Year, which recognizes service members who have performed extraordinary acts of bravery.

Senior Airman Travis J. Spong, 23, was honored for his quick lifesaving actions he carried out at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The United Service Organizations announced the award in March.

Spong was assigned to mail control activity while stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. On the morning of Sunday, April 30, 2023, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raul Garcia, out-processing supervisor, and Spong, a postal clerk, exited the base to perform daily postal duties.

They were turning onto Salwa Highway, when they witnessed a major automobile accident in which the vehicle flipped over a guard rail and ejected the driver from the vehicle onto the highway, according to an article published by the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing.

Spong and Garcia immediately sprang into action. They crossed two lanes of traffic to rescue the man, who was conscious but faced severe life-threatening injuries. They secured the scene, called for Qatari Emergency Services and began administering Tactical Combat Casualty Care, the U.S. military’s guidelines for trauma life support.

Spong used his belt as a makeshift tourniquet to control the bleeding from the driver’s severed leg and examined them for additional injuries. Both Spong and Garcia stayed with the victim, keeping him calm and reassured, until the emergency services arrived.

“Travis’ prompt actions and humanitarian regard for his fellow man reflect credit upon himself and the United States Air Force,” according to a USO article about the award.

“I feel honored to have won the award, but I feel like saving a life was more important than recognition. I’m not looking for awards, you help out of the kindness of your heart,” Spong said in an article published by the 35th Fighter Wing.

Spong was born in Dixon and in 2004 moved with his family to Lanark, where they’ve been ever since, Kathy Spong, Travis’ mom, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Travis grew up with his dad and his grandpa as military men, so when he graduated from Eastland High School, he knew that was the path he wanted to take. He spoke with recruiters at the U.S. Air Force recruiting office in Rockford and began his basic training Nov. 30, 2020, Kathy said.

Going on his third year of service, Travis is currently stationed at the Misawa Air Base in Japan.