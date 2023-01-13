SVM area roundup: Poper’s triple-double leads Polo past Genoa-Kingston

Lindee Poper led Polo to a nonconference win at home Thursday night, recording a triple-double in a 53-41 win over Genoa-Kingston.
Poper finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocked shots for the Marcos, while Camrynn Jones and Sydnei Rahn both scored 11 points; Rahn also had seven rebounds and three assists, and Jones dished four assists and nabbed two steals.
Courtney Grobe chipped in 10 points for Polo, which led 27-21 by halftime and 35-33 through the third quarter before pulling away with an 18-8 scoring edge in the fourth.
Emily Trzynka led G-K with 13 points, Ally Poegel added nine, and Bryce Boylen scored seven.
Alleman 44, Sterling 26: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 road game, falling behind 23-14 by halftime and 34-21 through three quarters in Rock Island.
Olivia Melcher scored seven points, and Olivia Turner added two 3-pointers for six points for Sterling (2-19, 0-8 WB6). Delali Amankwa finished with five points, and Madison Austin had four for the Warriors.
Clair Hulke poured in 29 points to pace the Pioneers.
Byron 60, Oregon 28: The Hawks fell behind 30-11 in the first quarter and never recovered in a Big Northern Conference road loss to the Class 2A sixth-ranked Tigers.
Mariah Drake had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead Oregon. Liz Mois scored six points.
Macy Groharing had 24 points and Ava Kultgen added 19 for Byron, which outscored the Hawks 19-2 in the third quarter.
Morrison 67, Orion 45: The Fillies led 23-13 after one quarter and 43-23 by halftime in a Three Rivers West win at home.
Shelby Veltrop had 22 points, and Camryn Veltrop scored 18 for Morrison (16-7). Diana Robbins added 11 points, and Jordan Eads chipped in nine for the Fillies.
Kamryn Brown’s 19 points paced Orion, and Sofia Fernandez added eight.
Erie-Prophetstown 43, Rockridge 39: The Panthers topped the Rockets in a Three Rivers West game in Prophetstown.
Bureau Valley 48, Hall 38: The Storm trailed 16-8 after one quarter, but pulled within two points by halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 26-14 in the second half for a Three Rivers East win in Manlius.
Kate Salisbury scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Bureau Valley, while Kate Stoller and Lesleigh Maynard had 10 points each. Alaina Wasilewski also pulled down nine rebounds for the Storm.
McKenna Christiansen and Promise Giacometti scored nine points each for the Red Devils.
Amboy 33, AFC 13: The Clippers led 12-2 after one quarter, 17-7 by halftime, and 26-9 through three periods in an NUIC South win over the visiting Raiders.
Addison Pertell had 12 points and Tyrah Vaessen scored 10 for Amboy; both players hit a pair of 3-pointers. Maeve Larson and Courtney Ortgiesen both added four points for the Clippers, who received a pair of votes in this week’s AP Class 1A poll.
Brianna Gonnerman’s six points paced AFC, and Taylor Jahn scored four.
Forreston 54, Milledgeville 13: The Cardinals rolled past the Missiles for an NUIC South win at home.
Boys basketball
Warren 69, Oregon 58: The Hawks dropped a nonconference road game against the Warriors.
Boys bowling
Dixon 3,171, Mendota 3,146: The Dukes won their home finale, taking the first two games before holding off the Trojans.
Wyatt Miller rolled a 662 series, with games of 223, 235 and 204 for Dixon. Clark Bonnewell opened his 597 series with games of 203 and 215, and David Laird (553) and Cody Geil (505) also rolled 500+ series. Oliver Haverland had a 453, and Owen Haverland added a 401 for the Dukes.
Landon Bauer led Mendota with a 602 series and a 233 high game.
Oregon 3,638, Kaneland 2,794: Two days after setting their season-high series, the Hawks bested that mark by almost 200 pins in a dual win over the Knights in their regular-season finale at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris.
Brandon Rowe closed his 651 series with games of 207 and 257 for Oregon (16-3), and Matthew Stahl finished his 643 series with games of 247 and 203. Roberto Hernandez had a 625 series and a 236 third game, and Gavvin Surmo’s 614 series included a 209 first game and a 213 third game. Bryan Immel had a 599 series with a 214 first game and a 205 third game, and Stylar Klapp added a 506 series for the Hawks.
Nick Bingley (526 series) and Lucas Johnson (502 series, 218 high game) led Kaneland.
Erie-Prophetstown 2,902, Geneseo 2,568: The Panthers won all three games in a nonconference road dual against the Maple Leafs.
Keith Goodson opened his 543 series with a 202 game to lead Erie-Prophetstown, while Bryce VanDeWostine rolled a 513 series, and Shawn Chandler had a 507. Robert Winters had a 502 series with a 200 second game, Ethan Otten added a 457 series, and Brenden Boggs-Chavez chipped in a 380 for the Panthers.
Gabriel Darnell led Geneseo with a 534 series and a 207 high game.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,590, United Township 2,342: The Duchesses defeated the Panthers in a nonconference dual at Plum Hollow.
Autumn Swift started off her 499 series with a 202 first game, and Grace DeBord rolled a 203 second game in her 490 series. Leslie Pettorini had a 488 series, Olivia Gingras added a 420, and Addison Cox (388) and Danica O’Rourke (3-05) also bowled for the Duchesses.
Katie Fox led UT with a 469 series and 158 high game.
Boys swimming
Dunlap 98, Sterling 78: The Water Warriors won three events in a dual loss to Dunlap at the Duis Center.
Skylar Drolema won the 50 freestyle (23.43 seconds) and the 100 free (50.00) for Sterling, while Evan Scott (1:08.82) and Connor Pham (1:10.63) went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.
Pham was also second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.34), while Conner Porter took second in both the 200 freestyle (1:58.74) and 500 free (5:19.67). Peter Garland was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:19.61), and Patrick Riley took second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.74).
Drolema, Pham, Porter and Garland teamed up to take second in both the 200 medley relay (1:47.26) and 200 freestyle relay (1:38.41), while Riley and Scott joined Dale Johnson and Jack Graves to take second in the 400 free relay (3:54.04).
Wrestling
Newman splits at home: The Comets defeated St. Bede 35-24, but lost to Riverdale 51-9 in a Three Rivers triangular in Sterling.
Carter Rude (138 pounds) notched his 100th career win with a pin against St. Bede, while Colin Messer (132) and Daniel Kelly (145) both pinned opponents in less than a minute for Newman. Ben Geske (152) also won by pin, and Briar Ivey (126) won a 20-5 technical fall.
Jacob Newberry (195) got the lone contested win for the Comets against Riverdale, scoring a third-period takedown to win 6-4.
Oregon sweeps on road: The Hawks defeated Winnebago 72-9 and host North Boone 75-6 in a Big Northern triangular in Poplar Grove.
Lane Halverson (138/145 pounds), Quentin Berry (182), and Jonathon Alaniz (220) all notched two pins, and Evan Flaharty (285) won by pin and decision for Oregon.
Seth Rote (195) added a pin against Winnebago, and the Hawks received seven forfeits. Grant Stender (152) won by pin against North Boone, which gave Oregon eight forfeits.
Panthers sweep at home: Erie-Prophetstown defeated Monmouth-Roseville 44-34 and Mendota 55-24 in Three Rivers triangular in Erie.
Wyatt Goossens (126/132 pounds), Aidan Jepson (138/145) and Jordae Crow (170) all won two pins for the Panthers, while Jase Grunder (152/160) won by pin and technical fall, and Connor Johnson (113) won a pin and a decision.
Grayden Church (120) and Luke Otten (182) both added pins against Mon-Rose. Jayda Rosenow (145) won a 17-8 major decision against Mendota, and Jeffrey Chastain (285) won a 4-2 decision. Johnson, Goossens and Grunder all pinned their Mendota opponents in less than a minute.
Steamers split in Kewanee: Fulton defeated Morrison 36-28, but fell to the host Boilermakers 54-21 in a Three Rivers triangular.
Broden VenHuizen got the Steamers’ lone contested win against Morrison with a pin at 132 pounds, as Fulton also received five forfeits. The Mustangs got pins from Brady Anderson (152) and Logan Baker (160), and a 9-1 major decision from Carson White (126).
Against Kewanee, Ben Fosdick (145), Zane Pannell (182) and Braiden Damhoff (285) all won by pin, with Fosdick’s coming in 55 seconds. Mason Kuebel (170) added a 6-5 decision.