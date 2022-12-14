SVM Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Brooke Howard

Rock Falls senior Brooke Howard is in her third year as the varsity point guard, and has led the Rockets to a 7-3 start this season. She had 15 points, 4 steals & 3 assists in a 54-17 win over Oregon on Dec. 2. She also scored 16 points in a 56-35 win over Rochelle on Nov. 30, and had 11 points in a 45-32 win over LaSalle-Peru on Nov. 26, as the Rockets have now won four of their last five games.
Howard has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the key to the team’s success so far this season?
Howard: We work hard in practice everyday, which then translates into the game. On offense, we move the ball really well as a team, and on defense, we apply pressure all four quarters through a press, which has slowed down our opponents and caused a lot of turnovers. Overall, we have a talented team with a lot of experience.
What goals have you set this season for yourself? For the team?
Howard: This season, I want to become more of a leader for the team both on and off the court, and also limit my turnovers in the game. As a team, we want to advance out of regionals.
What’s the most important skill/attribute for a point guard to have?
Howard: I believe that a point guard needs to be selfless and mentally tough.
What’s your favorite thing about playing point guard?
Howard: As a point guard, I get to be involved in every play and orchestrate the offense. I also enjoy my role on defense, which is usually to guard the opponent’s point guard.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Howard: I love that basketball is a very fast-paced sport, and that it’s a team sport. Everyone has to work together in order to succeed, not as individuals.
What’s your favorite memory of Rock Falls basketball?
Howard: I enjoy all of my memories from playing down in the State Farm Classic last year. In one of our games there, against Annawan, both teams were playing really well and we ended up going into overtime. We eventually won after five intense quarters, and it was really fun.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Howard: My favorite movie is Hereditary, and my favorite TV show is Breaking Bad.
What is your perfect meal?
Howard: My perfect meal would include tacos and rice from El Tap, and a marshmallow shake from Culvers.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Howard: I would like to have the ability to fly so that I could go anywhere in the world I wanted.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a race?
Howard: Before a game, I would listen to “Forgot about Dre” by Dr. Dre, “Revenge” by Joyner Lucas, and “New Magic Wand” by Tyler, the Creator.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Howard: “How to Disappear Completely” by Radiohead, “Cocoa Hooves” by Glass Animals, and “Space Song” by Beach House would be my go-to songs to relax.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Howard: I enjoy the math classes that I’m taking right now, which are Statistics and Calculus. I find them interesting because they have so many real-world applications that I never would have thought of.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Howard: The only professional league I really watch is the NFL, and my favorite team is the Bears. Walter Payton is probably my favorite athlete not only because he was extremely talented, but also because he was a generous person.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Howard: I would choose to talk with Michael Jordan, DeMar DeRozan, and Steph Curry, because they are all known for being the players to go to when the game is on the line. Jordan is very inspirational, DeRozan puts up a lot of points, and Curry handles and shoots the ball very well.