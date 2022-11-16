November 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Sauk Valley Prep Sports

SVM area roundup: Morrison, Milledgeville girls basketball pick up wins

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley sports roundup

The Morrison Fillies raced to a 32-9 halftime lead en route to a 61-30 win over the Polo Marcos.

Shelby Veltrop scored a game-high 30 points for Morrison, Diana Robbins chipped in 16 points, and Jordan Eads added nine points.

Leading Polo were Camrynn Jones with nine points, Sydnei Rahn with eight points and Bekah Zeigler with six points.

Milledgeville 22, Durand 17: The Missiles built a 15-10 halftime lead, then matched the Bulldogs point-for-point in the second half to win the NUIC matchup.

Lily Smith led Milledgeville with nine points, while Addison Janssen and Loren Meiners added four points apiece.

PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsIHSAGirls BasketballBoys Bowling
Dan Wussow

Dan Wussow

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive. He also covers NIU football home games for the Daily Chronicle. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI. His work has been featured in a few USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin newspapers, including the Green Bay Press-Gazette and Oshkosh Northwestern.