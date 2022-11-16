SVM area roundup: Morrison, Milledgeville girls basketball pick up wins

The Morrison Fillies raced to a 32-9 halftime lead en route to a 61-30 win over the Polo Marcos.
Shelby Veltrop scored a game-high 30 points for Morrison, Diana Robbins chipped in 16 points, and Jordan Eads added nine points.
Leading Polo were Camrynn Jones with nine points, Sydnei Rahn with eight points and Bekah Zeigler with six points.
Milledgeville 22, Durand 17: The Missiles built a 15-10 halftime lead, then matched the Bulldogs point-for-point in the second half to win the NUIC matchup.
Lily Smith led Milledgeville with nine points, while Addison Janssen and Loren Meiners added four points apiece.