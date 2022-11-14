SVM Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Dale Johnson

Sterling junior Dale Johnson placed second in Class 2A at the IHSA Cross Country State Finals on Nov. 5 at Detweiller Park in Peoria, clocking a 15:06.35 to improve five spots from his seventh-place finish in 2021. He also won the individual titles at the Sterling Regional on Oct. 22 and the Kaneland Sectional on Oct. 29 on his way to the stats runner-up finish.
Johnson has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What was the key to your success this season?
Johnson: My key to success this year was working hard and not giving in even when conditions were tough.
What’s the secret to running in wet, cold, windy conditions like at the state meet?
Johnson: There isn’t any real secret to running in bad conditions. It usually just comes down to grit, and trusting that everyone has to deal with the weather.
How special was it to finish in second place in the entire state in Class 2A?
Johnson: Placing second in the Class 2A has been my biggest achievement in my running career so far, and I was incredibly happy with my performance.
You won almost every race you ran this season. How are you able to run up front so often?
Johnson: To run up in the front a race at a certain point becomes normal, but I suppose I just don’t worry about it. In order to run my own race and be at the place that I was at the end of the season, I needed to be in those top positions all year long.
What’s your favorite memory of Sterling cross country?
Johnson: My favorite memory was probably after the Peoria Invite. The entire team had run a really good race and they were extremely excited.
What’s your favorite thing about distance running?
Johnson: My favorite thing about distance running is the people you meet and memories that come with that.
How many miles to you put in on average during the week? Is it more in the summer?
Johnson: During the season when we were training, I put in around 45 miles a week. During the summer, I will put in somewhere between 30-40 miles a week; it varies.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Johnson: I don’t have a specific favorite movie or TV show. I currently am watching Death Note.
What is your perfect meal?
Johnson: I am a big fan of Mexican food.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Johnson: It would be fun to have the power to read minds, just to understand how people feel and think.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Johnson: Before a race I hardly ever can listen to music. But when I am just chilling at home I like a lot of the songs Valentina by Broken Boy, Melody by Kevin Powers, and Outta Pocket by 24kGoldn.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Johnson: My favorite class right now is Orchestra. I play the cello, and the class is just enjoyable and fun.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Johnson: I don’t have a favorite professional team or athlete. I think there are a lot of really good college athletes right now, and the running achievements that are being accomplished are really amazing, but I don’t have a favorite. I did go to a really fun running camp in Whitewater, Wisconsin last summer, and I really enjoyed running with the team. So it would be cool if their team did well this year.
You get to have dinner and talk running with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Johnson: Jake Gebhardt, Justin Krause, and Christian Patzka. They are all college athletes that I have met but haven’t talked to I a while, so it would be nice to catch up.