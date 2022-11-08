SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Sydney Hargrave

After missing most of last season with a broken ankle, Dixon senior setter Sydney Hargrave helped guide the Duchesses to their first volleyball regional title since 2014 in the Class 3A Dixon Regional. She had 19 assists and 3 digs in the championship match against Galesburg on Oct. 27, after recording 8 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces and 1 block in the semifinal win over Ottawa on Oct. 25.
Hargrave has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What was the key to the team’s success this season?
Hargrave: Our team’s success was due to the fact that we worked hard all summer and that continued through the entire season. We had so much team chemistry, and we are all very close with each other, which was something very special about this season. We all had the same goal of making it a winning season. We were able to do that by working together and pushing through the hard times as a team, and never giving up on one another. Everyone on the team had such positive attitudes, and every practice we would hold each of our teammates accountable to work hard.
What was the best part about winning a regional title?
Hargrave: The best part of winning a regional title was the pride it brought to the Dixon volleyball program! Winning also proved to our fans and coaches that we worked really hard and we achieved way more than just a winning season. This group of teammates and I really wanted to win this regional together. I would say for the seniors, it was extra special because it is rare that every senior on the team is a starter, and that’s what happened this year.
How much more special was it to win the title on your home court?
Hargrave: Hosting regionals doesn’t happen very often, and having the opportunity to play on your home court with all your family, friends, and fans watching you is probably the best feeling in the world. Our team really wanted it, not for just ourselves, but to show people how hard we worked for this moment. It was one of the best feelings winning on our home court and seeing the fans go crazy after we won. Our team knew our school had not won a regional since 2014, and we had one goal, and that was to get the win and be able to say we won in 2022. There is a lot of pride in a school winning a regional. It was a moment in time I will never ever forget, and it brings so much joy thinking about winning a regional title on our home court, not only with the best team but my little sister, Morgan, a freshman.
What goes into being a skilled all-around player who can play all 6 rotations?
Hargrave: A lot of focus goes into playing all six rotations, and I must be a leader on the court every single set. I have to get my serves in, and I must set every second ball to provide my hitters a chance for a kill. When I play front row, I like it when I confuse the other team because they think I am the setter, but I am really hitting at that time, and I can score points that way. I also must jump a lot, as I am part of blocking the other team’s big hitter. I love getting a couple of blocks each game. I also love the momentum I get from staying on the court all six rotations, and I am grateful I am skilled even to do this on my high school team. It’s fun to contribute to the wins using my other skills, not just setting.
You get to both set and hit throughout a match. Which do you like better and why?
Hargrave: Personally, I am really thankful I could do both this year after coming off a broken ankle last year and missing almost my whole season. I love to hit and set, but my favorite would have to be setting. I have put so much time into extra setter training. I drove to Rockford 1 day a week all summer to prepare for this season. I love being a leader on the court and picking the team up with every play, and being a setter, you have to be a leader, so I think it’s a great fit for me.
Other than the regional championship, what’s your favorite memory of Dixon volleyball?
Hargrave: I played middle blocker my freshman year and got a few solo blocks. I was so excited only being 5-foot-3, and my mom got it on camera. Good thing I have grown more since then. Also, a great memory is my freshman team went undefeated the whole year, and we won the Sterling Tournament.
What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?
Hargrave: My favorite thing about volleyball is getting to play with so many different girls over the years. I have made so many friendships because of playing club volleyball since 6th grade. I love that volleyball gives me a purpose to be the best I can be as a person, and it has taught me my time management skills as well.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Hargrave: I actually do not watch TV very much, but if I do, it’s usually college volleyball – Nebraska and the Wisconsin Badgers.
What is your perfect meal?
Hargrave: My perfect meal would be a big steak cooked medium, with french fries and a gluten-free dessert.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Hargrave: If I could have one superpower, it would be teleportation. Sometimes I have so much going on it would help a lot if I could get to where I need to be really fast. Also, I could visit my aunt who lives in California, and come back the next day for my volleyball practice.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Hargrave: The pregame songs that fire me up before playing a match are “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled, and “Bring ‘Em Out” by T.I. I would say pregame songs are the key to success in playing a great match and bringing a lot of energy to the court.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Hargrave: If I had to pick any music to listen to, it would be country music. I have always found happiness when I listen to country music.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Hargrave: My favorite class would have to be CEO through Whiteside. It has opened my eyes to so many things. I love getting to talk to new people, and listening to other very successful business people talk about how they got to where they are today. I also really enjoy my classmates within CEO. We are like a little family, and have a lot of connections in our group.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Hargrave: Growing up, my family and I have always been Wisconsin Badgers fans. I have always looked up to Sydney Hilley, the setter. She has a great attitude and is someone I have enjoyed watching for the last five years.
You get to have dinner and talk volleyball with three players, past or present. They can be professional players, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Hargrave: First, I would pick Alexia Byrnes, whom I have known since I was born. I see her a few times a year, but I would take more time with her any chance I could get. She is currently the setter for Chaminade in Hawaii, but she has already graduated and played for Youngstown State University. She is my mom’s best friend’s daughter. I really want more than dinner with her; I want more setter training from Alexia, but she is so busy with her own schedule. Maybe I can go to Hawaii with her and train this summer.
Second, I would like to sit down with Lexi Rodriguez, who plays for Nebraska. I want to understand how she is so mentally strong for all she has on her plate at once, with college and being in practice for so many hours a week. I want to understand how she feels with all those fans watching at this level of play. I would like to train with Lexi as well.
Thirdly, I would like to talk with Sydney Hilley. She had such a successful career playing for the Badgers, and won the National Championship in 2021. I have watched her the entire time she played for the Badgers. It would be fun to know her personally and take any advice she could give me.