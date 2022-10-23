SVM area roundup: Bureau Valley runs to third at 1A Seneca Regional

The Bureau Valley boys cross country team took third at the Class 1A Seneca Regional on Saturday, claiming a spot at next week’s Oregon Sectional.
Pontiac won the team title with 36 points, and Sandwich was second with 56. BV scored 92, and Seneca (97), Annawan-Wethersfield (136), Henry-Senachwine (153) and St. Bede (172) also advanced to the sectional.
Elijah House led the Storm, finishing fifth in 18:01.1, and Benjamin Roth took ninth in 18:20.5. Adrian Gallardo was 22nd (19:21.6), Maddox Moore took 34th (20:43.6), Payton Walowski was 38th (21:06.6), Owen Larkin finished 46th (21:41.8), and Rhiley Pinter placed 50th (21:59.6) for BV.
Pontiac’s Aiden Lee won the race in 16:53.1.
Volleyball
Fulton 4-1 in final tourney: The Steamers won four of their five matches at the Stillman Valley tournament to close out the regular season.
In pool play, Fulton topped Parkview Christian 20-9, 20-6; Earlville 20-16, 20-16; and Stillman 20-9, 20-16. The Steamers then topped Lena-Winslow 26-24, 15-25, 15-11 in the semifinals before falling to Aquin 25-7, 25-16 in the finale.
Annaka Hackett had 27 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and five aces on the day, while Brooklyn Brennan finished with 46 assists, 27 digs, 19 kills and three aces. Miraya Pessman had 43 assists, 23 digs, 21 kills and six aces, and Ava Bowen added 21 kills, 11 digs, six aces and three blocks. Reese Dykstra had 14 kills, four aces and two blocks, and Resse Germann chipped in 43 digs, seven assists and four aces for the Steamers.