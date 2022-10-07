Four of five locals advance to second day at IHSA 1A state golf tournaments

Dixon junior Katie Drew is tied for third after the first day of the Class 1A Girls Golf State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, after shooting an opening-round 73.
Drew is tied for the top advancing spot among individuals not on the top eight teams advancing to Saturday’s second round. Oregon senior Ava Hackman also made the cut to Day 2, shooting an 80 to tie for 24th overall, and claim the 12th individual advancing spot.
Drew made a birdie and two bogeys to finish 1-over par on the day. Mt. Carmel senior Madelyn Young and Boylan senior Ella Greenberg are tied for first through Day 1 with matching 69s, and Drew is tied with Waterloo sophomore Reese Kite and Athens junior Catalina Easley for third.
Hackman had three birdies, nine bogeys and a double bogey on her card, and sits at 8-over par heading into Day 2.
In the 1A Boys Golf State Tournament at Prairie Vista in Bloomington, Amboy senior Wes Wilson and Newman junior Logan Palmer both made the cut for Day 2, while Fulton senior Landon Meyers missed the cut by two strokes.
Wilson had a birdie, three bogeys and two double bogeys in his round of 6-over 78, putting him in a tie for 18th place overall; it’s the 11th best individual advancing score.
Palmer is tied for 47th after an 83 that saw him make eight bogeys and a triple bogey. His total of 11-over par tied him for the 29th individual advancing spot.
Meyers made six bogeys, two doubles and two triples in a round of 88. The top 40 individuals not on the eight advancing teams make the cut to play Saturday, and the score to make the cut was 86.
Vandalia junior Conner McCall, Rockford Lutheran sophomore Jake Guse, and Christ Our Rock Lutheran junior Parker Boehne were tied for the lead through Day 1 at 1-over par 73.