SVM area roundup: Sterling’s Johnson third at Peoria XC Invite; Sterling girls swimmers dominate UT Sprint Invite

Sterling’s Dale Johnson was the top local runner at the Peoria Cross Country Invite at Detweiller Park on Saturday, running a 14:53.19 to secure a third-place finish in a field of 292 runners.
Marion’s Dylon Nalley was the first-place finisher, blazing to a 14:03.49, and Benton’s Gavin Genisio was second, running a 14:37.08.
As a team, the Sterling boys placed 20th out of 41 teams, scoring a 473. Marion claimed the team championship with a 136, and Normal nabbed the runner-up spot with a 152.
Other Golden Warrior boys competing in Peoria were Jordan Britt, who ran a 16:03.55 for 45th; Parker Janssen, who ran a 16:12.47 for 59th; Brecken Peterson, who ran a 17:36.23 for 182nd; and Parker Blakeslee, who clocked a 17:42.26 for 188th. Owen Anderson came in 203rd with a 17:57.16.
The Golden Warrior girls placed 14th out of 34 teams, tallying a team score of 415. Crystal Lake South took the team championship with an 88, while Dunlap came in second with a 105.
Pacing the Sterling girls in the 249-runner field was 41st-place finisher Rhylee Wade, who clocked a 19:10.66. Delia Block was the next-best Golden Warrior girl, running a 19:23.62 for 47th. Also competing for the Sterling girls were Kylie Nicklaus (19:57.77, 75th), Lainey Zuithoff (21:00.89, 119th) and Connie Ibarra (21:29.15, 147th).
Elmwood Invitational: The Bureau Valley boys finished 12th out of 18 teams with a team score of 286. Eureka and Elmwood claimed the top two spots in the team standings, tallying a 63 and 85.
Elijah House was the top Storm boy, running a personal-record 16:19.80 for a 10th-place finish. Also recording personal-record times for the Bureau Valley boys were Ben Roth, who ran a 17:16.20 for 40th; Adrian Gallardo, who ran an 18:08.70 for 65th; Maddox Moore, who ran a 19:52.10 for 122nd; and Payton Walowski, who ran a 20:19.90 for 138th.
Girls swimming
Sterling tops 6-team field at UT Sprint Invite: It was a dominant showing for the Sterling girls swimming & diving team (419), who more than doubled second-place Macomb’s team score (205). Morrison was a close third, tallying a 202.
Sammie Knox, Hazel Pham, Payton Purdy and Madison Austin won the 200 freestyle relay, clocking a 1:50.23.
Kate Austin, Emily Lofgren, Macie Lofgren and Madison Austin won the 100 medley relay, swimming a 1:00.54.
Madison Austin won the 50 butterfly (27.91 seconds) and the 100 IM (1:03.46).
Morrison’s Landri Harmon, BayLeigh Brewer, Paige LaShelle and Schyon Drolema won the 100 freestyle relay (52.78), while Knox, Purdy, Pham and Kate Austin took second (53.19).
Harmon, Brewer, Drolema and Bella Scachette were the runners-up in the 100 medley relay, clocking a 1:01.77.
Purdy won the 50 breaststroke (35.66), and Brewer came in second (37.20). Brewer was the runner-up in the 100 IM as well (1:12.19).
Knox won the 50 backstroke (31.18), while Harmon was a close second (31.64). Knox also won the 150 freestyle (1:37.38).
Kate Austin won the 250 freestyle, clocking a 2:49.45.
Drolema was a double-winner individually, leading the 100 freestyle field (57.95) and the 50 freestyle (26.08). Pham was a double runner-up individually in the same events, clocking a 1:00.07 in the 100 freestyle and a :27.25 in the 50 freestyle.
Boys soccer
Kewanee 2, Oregon 1: Antonio Moran and Cristian Cazares scored one goal apiece to lead the Boilermakers past the Hawks.