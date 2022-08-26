SVM roundup: Dixon volleyball notches first win, tops Rochelle on road

The Dixon volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday, defeating Rochelle in three sets in a nonconference road match.
Joey Brumbly had seven kills and 10 digs, while Sydney Hargrave finished with nine assists, five digs, four aces and three kills for the Duchesses (1-1). Morgan Hargrave had seven digs, three kills and two blocks, and Ella Govig chipped in four blocks and two kills.
Dakota def. Oregon 25-17, 27-25: The Hawks fell to the Indians in straight sets in a nonconference road match.
Leaders for Oregon were Olivia Wynn with nine digs and seven assists, Ava Wright with 10 digs and six kills, and Kenna Wubbena with six kills, six digs and three aces.
Durand def. Polo 25-17, 25-23: The Marcos lost an NUIC road match, as Lindee Poper and Courtney Grobe both spiked four kills.
Grobe also had 13 digs, and Poper added five digs, two blocks and an ace for Polo. Teah Almasy had seven assists and two kills, and Ellie Wells chipped in six digs, two kills and two assists.
Fulton def. Riverdale 25-17, 25-8: The Steamers rolled to their first win of the season in their home opener.
Brooklyn Brennan had five kills, six assists, four digs and a block for Fulton, and Miraya Pessman added three kills, eight assists, four digs and an ace. Annaka Hackett and Ava Bowen each had four kills, with Hackett adding three digs and two aces, and Bowen chipping in five digs and an ace. Reese Dykstra finished with three kills, a block and an ace, and Resse Germann had 11 digs, five aces and two assists.
Girls golf
Dixon 228, Rockford Lutheran 228: The Duchesses won on a fifth-score tiebreaker, led by medalist Katie Drew’s 1-under-par 36 at Sinnissippi Golf Course in Rockford.
Reese Dambman fired a 53, Zoey Williams shot a 67, and Kiana Olalde added a 72 for Dixon. Saida Bajrami’s 79 was two strokes better than Lutheran’s fifth score, securing the victory.
Oregon 202, Byron 203: Led by medalist Ava Hackman, the Hawks nipped the rival Tigers in a Big Northern dual at Silver Ridge.
Hackman shot a 40 to win by three strokes. Aniyah Sarver had a 51, Lexi Davis fired a 53, and Sarah Eckardt added a 58 for Oregon, while Hailey-Jane Becker (60) and Kendra Ehrler (65) also competed.
Moline 197, Sterling 275: The Golden Warriors lost in a Western Big 6 dual in the Quad Cities.
Galena 213, West Carroll 241: Brianna Jensen tied for runner-up individually with a 54, but the Thunder lost an NUIC dual at Galena Golf Club.
Victoria Reiland fired a 55, Karissa Andrews shot a 57, and Corrine Krontz added a 75 for West Carroll.
Galena’s Ayden Wells was medalist with a 45, and Ava Hahn tied Jensen for second.
Boys golf
Sterling 175, Rock Island 192: The Golden Warriors won a Western Big 6 dual at Emerald Hill, led by Cam O’Brien’s 40.
Mason Hubbard fired a 44, Bryce Hartman shot a 45, and Carter Morris added a 46 for Sterling. Trevor Dir and Braden Hartman both shot 47s.
Byron 161, Oregon 213: The Hawks dropped a Big Northern dual to the rival Tigers at Silver Ridge.
Brogan Wilkinson led Oregon with a 51, Logan Sarver shot a 53, Jackson Messenger fired a 54, and Kylar Early added a 55. Dom Terlikowski had a 56, and Brady Davis chipped in a 61.
Byron’s Mason Brandt and Charley Mershon tied for medalist with matching 39s.
Mendota 179, Rochelle 184, Amboy 197: The Clippers dropped a nonconference triangular at Fairways Golf Club in Rochelle, despite Wes Wilson winning medalist honors with a 38.
Hayden Wittenauer fired a 40 for Amboy, with Carson Barlow (55), Logan O’Brien (64) and Bryson Full (65) also playing.
Fulton 172, Morrison 231: The Steamers cruised past the rival Mustangs at Deer Valley, notching the six low scores in the nonconference dual.
Landon Meyers was medalist with a 2-over-par 37 for Fulton. Reed Owen shot a 44, Dawson Price fired a 45, and Brady Reed added a 46 for the Steamers, while Jacob Voss finished with a 47 and Chase Dykstra chipped in a 49.
Adam Tichler paced Morrison with a 50, Austin Boonstra fired a 57, and Jordan Luhrsen had a 59. Zaiden Boonstra (65), Blake Huizenga (79) and Sarah Wetzel (79) also played.
Durand-Pecatonica 179, Forreston 189: Evan Folk’s 39 led the Rivermen past the Cardinals in an NUIC dual meet at Westlake Golf Course.
Kaden Brown was low for Forreston, firing a 43. Kaden Ganz shot a 46, Heath Schubert fired a 49, and Darin Greenfield added a 51 to contribute to the Cardinals’ team score. Kendal Erdman (55) and Hannah Harvey (56) also competed for Forreston.
Galena 165, West Carroll 240: The Pirates rolled past the Thunder in a NUIC dual at Galena Golf Club, led by medalist Ryan Stoffregen’s round of 38.
Dillon Hill led West Carroll, shooting a 48. Thomas Krontz had a 57, Alex Hardin had a 62, and Erik Kice added a 73. Tanner Diestelmeier also played, tallying an 84.
MLB
Junis suffers minor fracture in palm of left hand: After taking a 108 mph line drive off the heel of his left palm during Sunday’s start against the Rockies, Rock Falls native Jakob Junis told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that he suffered a “tiny” fracture but doesn’t expect to miss his next start for the Giants.
Junis left in the seventh inning after Sam Hilliard’s line drive back to the mound caught Junis on the heel of his non-throwing hand, just at the base of his glove. He told Giants beat writer Susan Slusser that a CT scan found a hairline fracture near the bottom of his palm, but his hand was feeling significantly better than it was immediately following Sunday’s game.
“That first day was definitely the worst,” Junis told Slusser, displaying a heavily bruised palm that featured a few broken blood vessels. “You could see the stitch marks.”
Junis can squeeze and flex his hand; it only hurts when he presses on it. He will have someone else catch the ball and only throw it when he plays catch or throws a bullpen session, and will only catch the ball when he is pitching in games. Junis believes he can make his next start Sunday against the Twins, and will likely have some extra padding on his hand or inside the glove.