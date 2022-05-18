Area roundup: Rock Falls, Newman win softball regional semifinals

The Rock Falls softball team pulled away late to defeat Somonauk 10-0 in six innings in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinal Tuesday afternoon.
The Rockets (21-11) led 1-0 after the first inning, then scored six runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end it.
Katie Thatcher doubled, homered, drove in five runs and scored twice to lead Rock Falls, and Rylee Johnson singled, homered and drove in three runs. Jersey Thomas singled, doubled and scored three runs, and Brooke Howard added a pair of singles and scored twice.
Thatcher pitched a two-hitter, striking out 14 and walking just one for the Rockets, who will play either Oregon or Byron on Friday’s championship game.
1A Princeville Regional
Newman 4, Stark County 1: The Comets trailed 1-0 through four innings, but scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to win their regional semifinal.
Ady Waldschmidt allowed an unearned run in a one-hitter, with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Carlin Brady had a two-run double in the fifth to give Newman a 2-1 lead, then Ellie Rude added a two-run single – her second hit of the game – in the sixth for a 4-1 lead.
The Comets advance to Friday’s championship against either Annawan-Wethersfield or Princeville.
Dixon 16, Rochelle 5, 5 inn.: The Duchesses rolled past the Hubs at Reynolds Park, scoring in every inning in a nonconference contest.
Ana-Kate Phillips went 3 for 4 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored to pace Dixon (16-8), which scored three runs in the first inning, seven in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
Sam Tourtillott was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, Elle Jarrett had three singles and two RBIs, and Izzi McCommons added a pair of singles, two RBIs and two runs. Arianne Smith added two singles, two runs and an RBI, and Bailey Tegeler singled, doubled and scored three times. Holli Miller had two hits and an RBI, and Ava Valk also drove in a run for the Duchesses.
Tourtillott gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in a complete game, striking out seven and walking two.
Morgan Smardo and Jordin Dickey both homered for Rochelle.
2A Kewanee Regional
Erie-Prophetstown 7, Bureau Valley 3: The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from the Storm in a regional semifinal.
Jaiden Oleson was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Erie-Prophetstown, while Mya Jones had two singles, an RBI and three runs, and Jaden Johnson added two singles, two runs and an RBI. Jenna Gibson also drove in a run for the Panthers, and Aylah Jones struck out 15 in a complete game, allowing three earned runs, six hits and two walks.
Lesleigh Maynard had three singles, an RBI and a run, and Madison Smith also drove in a run for Bureau Valley. Kalee Carlson doubled and scored a run, and Emma Stabler also scored for BV. Smith allowed seven runs (four earned) and nine hits in a complete game, striking out seven and walking four.
The Panthers advance to Friday’s championship game against either Sherrard or Kewanee.
1A AlWood Regional
AlWood 4, Morrison 0: The Fillies were shut out by the hosts in a regional semifinal in Woodhull, ending their season.
1A Dakota Regional
Polo 8, Pecatonica 4: The Marcos doubled up on Pec in a regional semifinal victory in Dakota to advance to the championship, where they will take on the host Indians on Friday.
1A Lena-Winslow Regional
Eastland 5, Lena-Winslow 4: The Cougars scored all five runs in the final two innings, including two in the bottom of the seventh to answer Le-Win’s run in the top of the inning, to win their regional semifinal in Lena.
Sarah Kempel doubled and drove in three runs for Eastland, and Samantha Fink also had an RBI. Jocelyn Green scored twice, and Chloe Sweitzer, Jenica Stoner and Addison Burkholder also scored runs. Burkholder allowed four runs (two earned), six hits and four walks in seven innings.
The Cougars will face top-seeded Orangeville for the title on Friday.
1A Pearl City Regional
Fulton 8, East Dubuque 3: The Steamers avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Warriors with a regional semifinal win in Pearl City.
Madyson Luskey was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Brooklyn Brennan singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Fulton. Kylie Smither had a pair of singles, an RBI and a run, Ariana Nielsen doubled, drove in a run and scored another, and Resse Germann, Amy Hughes and Addison Hartman all added RBIs for the Steamers.
Hartman gave up three runs (one earned) and four hits in five innings, striking out 10 and walking one. Teegan Germann pitched two innings of shutout relief, allowing two hits and four walks while adding a strikeout.
Fulton advances to the regional final on Friday, where it will face the host Wolves.
1A Durand Regional
Forreston 14, Woodlands Academy 0, 5 inn.: The Cardinals led 5-0 after two innings, then scored eight runs in the third to pull away in a regional semifinal win.
Rylee Broshous finished a home run shy of the cycle and had three RBIs, and Hailey Greenfield and Jenna Greenfield each finished with two hits and two RBIs for Forreston. Kara Erdmann was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Brooke Boettner added a double and drove in a run.
Aubrey Sanders pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out two and walking one for the top-seeded Cardinals, who will play host Durand for the regional title on Friday.
Boys tennis
Sterling sweeps in LaSalle: The Golden Warriors defeated Ottawa 3-2 and host LaSalle-Peru 5-0 in a pair of duals on the road.
Against Ottawa, Brecken Peterson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles; Kayden Loos and Ethan Melcher won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles; and Hunter Lofgren and Carter Morris won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles for Sterling.
Against L-P, Melcher won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles; Elias Jensen won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; Peterson and Loos teamed up to win 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles; Luke Valentino and Connor Pham won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles; and Lofgren and Morris won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Newman 4, Mendota 1: The Comets won both singles matches and two of the three in doubles in a dual victory at Sauk Valley C.C.
Logan Palmer won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and John Craft won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 for Newman. Koda Brininger and Griffin Moran won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Carson Palmer and Ryan Partington won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
Women’s college tennis
Sauk competes at nationals: The Skyhawks scored three points and finished 25th at the NJCAA National Tournament last weekend in Mesa, Arizona.
Sydney Schott and Meghan (Van Buren) Fassler teamed up for Sauk Valley’s lone win, a 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 victory in the first round of the No. 2 doubles bracket. They lost 6-0, 6-0 in the Round of 16.
Fassler also won her first consolation match 8-0 after a first-round defeat, then fell in the consolation semifinals.
Schott, Saryn Seeley, McKenzie Hubbard, Lexi Sneek and Olivia Pitkin all lost their first two matches in singles play, as did Seeley and Sneek at No. 1 doubles, and Pitkin and Hubbard at No. 3 doubles.