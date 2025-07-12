SVACC’s annual Steak Fry in the Country tickets now available

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee is hosting the 40th annual Steak Fry in the Country at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.

The steak fry will be held at Ted Jacobs’ farm, 6700 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls.

This annual event allows the agri-business community to gather and celebrate ag in the Sauk Valley while raising money for ag-related scholarships, education and workforce development initiatives.

As part of the evening, the 2025-26 scholarship recipients will be acknowledged and introduced, including Andrea Buhrow, Brooklyn Ann Robillord, Daniel Kelly, Emma Foster, Jon Spoerlein, Katelyn Smoot, Katelyn Stoller, Troy Anderson, Allison Duggan, Blake Huizenga, Jace Urish, Brysen Full, and Kadielynn Nelson.

In addition, the now-famous dessert auction will continue to feature desserts made and provided by Agri-Business Committee members.

Money raised from the steak fry helps provide future ag scholarships, ag-related education programs such as Ag in the Classroom, Whiteside County 4-H and area FFA programs, as well as workforce development initiatives at the SVACC.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at saukvalleyareachamber.com/events, or by calling 815-625-2400. Tickets are limited; the deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 1.

For more information on Steak Fry in the Country or the SVACC Ag Committee email Dallas Knack at director@saukvalleyareachamber.com.