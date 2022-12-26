Lee, Ogle counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread

Lee and Ogle counties are at high risk for coronavirus spread and saw an uptick in cases during the last week.

Whiteside County is at medium risk, and Carroll County was downgraded to low risk.

Whiteside County had 115 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 128 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 7.96% from 7.99%, and the case rate is 208.43 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 123 cases, compared with 111 cases the week prior and is at a 8.26% positivity rate, from 7.47%. The case rate is 360.75 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 116 cases across the week compared with 60, with a positivity rate of 11.65%, from 10.33%. The case rate is 118.48 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 17 cases, compared with 17 cases the previous week, and a positivity rate of 18.75%, up from 18.75%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging safety precautions as COVID-19, the flu, RSV and other illnesses are spreading.

“Illinois continues to see most of its communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 33 counties that are currently at high risk,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release Friday. “Although we are seeing some improvement in the number of high risk communities compared to last week, I encourage Illinoisians to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children.”

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible