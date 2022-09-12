COVID-19 cases decrease in Whiteside, Lee counties

Coronavirus cases are down across the week in Lee and Whiteside counties, but the Sauk Valley remains at high risk for community spread.

Whiteside County had 130 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 203 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 10.03% from 11.69%, and the case rate is 235.61 per 100,000 people. There were six new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 74 cases, compared with 90 cases the week prior and is at a 10.7% positivity rate, from 9.28%. The case rate is 217.03 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 111 cases across the week compared with 94, with a positivity rate of 13.13%, from 13.15%. The case rate is 219.18 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 35 cases, compared with 30 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 14.89%, from 21.62%.

Ogle and Carroll counties were upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 spread. Lee and Whiteside counties remain at high risk.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.