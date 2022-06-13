Lee, Ogle counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread

Lee and Ogle counties are at high risk for coronavirus spread, and Whiteside County saw increased cases across the week.

Whiteside County had 128 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 90 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 9.18% from 7.75% and the case rate is 231.99 per 100,000 people. There were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 118 cases, compared with 134 cases the week prior and is at a 12.97% positivity rate, from 7.9%. The case rate is 393.01 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 114 cases across the week compared with 130, with a positivity rate of 12.76%, up from 10.83%,. The case rate is 225.11 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 27 cases, compared with 23 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 15.38%, from 14.46%.

Lee County remains at high risk for COVID-19 community spread, Whiteside County increased to medium risk, Ogle County reached high risk, and Carroll County is at low risk.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,144 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 45 patients from Friday. Of those, 117 were in intensive care units, and 31 were on ventilators.

“In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release Friday. “This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions.”

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.