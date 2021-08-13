Sauk Valley area school honors from 2020-21 school year

Whiteside Area Career Center

Students of the Month for February 2021 have been recognized for outstanding effort and performance.

• Dixon High School: Emma Godbold, allied health, senior, the daughter of Erin Godbold; Fernando Castro, computer technology, senior, the son of Lorena Castro; and Eli Dever, building trades, senior, the son of Lesley Dever.

• Erie-Prophetstown High School: Dylan Chandler, culinary arts, junior, the daughter of Patrick and Shannon Chandler; and Ali Croegaert, early childhood education, senior, the daughter of Chris Croegaert.

• Newman Central Catholic High School: Caleb Knutti, automotive technology. junior, the son of Mark and Debra Knutti; Marcus Williams, criminal justice, junior, the son of Ed and Kathrine Williams.

• Polo Community High School: Devion Sankey, digital media arts, junior, Polo, the son of Williams and Blair Sankey.

Call WACC at 815-626-5810 for more information.

Amboy High School

Those named to the first semester honor rolls at Amboy High School are:

Highest Honors

Seniors: Brianna Blaine, Brady Jones, Erin Latta, Madelyn McLaughlin, Mallory Powers, Matthew Raymond, Calvin Seier, Carter Seier, Nicholas Tarr, Trevor Vaessen

Juniors: Lauren Althaus, Olivia Dinges, Mason Ely, Sabdy Herrera, Jairon Hochstatter, Connor Hummel, Andruw Jones, Dana Merriman, Lauren Richardson, Madalyn Shuck, Lauren Tarr

Sophomores: James Curl, Charlie Dickinson, Courtney Lachat, Courtney Ortgiesen, Kelton Schwamberger, Alexzandra Vaessen, Wesley Wilson

Freshmen: Elizabeth Clarida, Emma Dinges, Elly Jones, Alexis Ketchum, Maeve Larson, Kaylee Scanland, Austin Shugars

High Honors

Seniors: Joshua DeWaele, Preston Henkel, Gabrielle Jones, Caden Latta, Florian Mimini, Brian Murphy, Abigayle Payne, Zachary Winters

Juniors: Jacob Bickett, Isaac Blodgett, Abigail Christoffersen, Angela Daszkiewicz, Ian Eller, Jordan Gulley, Ingrid Larson, Nicole Latta, Alexis Morgan, Baylie Nickel, Kenzie Nickel, Chanlor Pohl, Samuel Russell, Caden Wittenauer

Sophomores: Olivia Costner, Bradley Dinwiddie, Garrett Pertell

Freshmen: Brennan Blaine, Gabriel Jones, Rylyn Karrow, Addison Shaw, Landon Whelchel

Honors

Seniors: Darla Appleman, Lane Boehle, Bradley Gazza, Gabrielle Ketchum, Emma Lewis

Juniors: Nicholas Corcoran, Haden McCoy, Autumn Norman, Justin Wicaryus

Sophomores: Reed Barnes, Ryan Dickinson, Jose Herrera, Madison Huggins, Ana Guadalupe Lopez-Belmontes, Brian Moore, Ethan Pratt, Robert Raymond, Valentin Vazquez, Aislinn Zitelman

Freshmen: Luke Corcoran, Zachary Dunne, Kennedy Johns, Kain Ketchum, Cole Larson, Landon Montavon, Alexa Morris, Madison O’Malley, Aallyah Pointer, Eliseo Vazquez-Tapia, Skyler Ware

Unity Christian School

FULTON – Those named to the first semester honor roll at Unity Christian School are:

Highest Honors (3.67-4.0 GPA)

Seniors: Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek, Sofia Scott, Eden Torres

Juniors: Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer, Maizie Wicklund

Sophomores: Andy Eslick, Sarah Freeman, Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby

Freshmen: Beth Freeman, Luke Holesinger, Samm Wilbur

Eighth grade: Sophi Leathers, Isy Middendorp, Nathan Woessner

Seventh grade: Emily Merema, Levi Tegeler, Willow Torres.

High Honors (3.34-3.66 GPA)

Sophomores: Molly Meurs, Faith Pluister, Olivia Woessner

Seventh grade: Abigail Freeman, Abigail Middendorp.

Honors (3.0 – 3.33 GPA)

Senior – Weston Hintz

Junior: Isaac Decker

Sophomore: Daniel Bork

Freshmen: Anthony Bush, Carter Marten

Eighth grade: John Carter, Amber Eslick, Jackson Paisley, Lilleigh Pluister, Dylan Wilkinson

Seventh grade: Graham Foust