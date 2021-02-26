November 29, 2023
Thomson prison job fair Saturday in Iowa City

By Shaw Local News Network
THOMSON – The Federal Bureau of Prisons will hold a job fair for Thomson prison from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Graduate Hotel, 210 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City, Iowa.

Go to www.usajobs.gov to begin the application process; the keywords are “bureau of prisons.”

There are openings in corrections, medical professionals and psychology. Benefits include competitive pay, federal law enforcement retirement pension, matching 401k, full health benefits, a free fitness center, and vacation and sick leave.

Those applying must bring a résumé and two forms of identification. Veterans my be eligible for accelerated hiring and will need their original DD 214 (member 4 copy) or statement of service, and/or Veteran Recruitment Appointment statement.

Starting salary is $43,495 to $49,508. There also is a $25,000 recruitment bonus, and a 10% retention incentive for correctional officers after 1 year of service.

Email tom-recruitment-s@bop.gov or go to www.bop.gov/jobs for more information.

