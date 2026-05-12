Sterling boys tennis beats Newman 4-1: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon's Jake Zepezauer waits for a throw from his catcher as Byron's Weston Auker begins to slide to steal second during a Big Northern Conference game in Byron on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys tennis

Sterling 4, Newman 1: Newman’s Joel Rhodes beat Aron Rivera 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7) at No. 1 singles. Xavian Prather won at No. 2 singles 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (3). Sterling’s Micah Peterson and Jacob Prevo beat Jacob Payne and George Jungerman 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. It was coach Mike Gottemoller‘s 100th dual win.

Rochelle 3, Mendota 0: Davd Eckardt and Noah McKinney swept their No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-2.

Baseball

Newman 10, Amboy 0: Michael Morse had three RBIs and Jameson Hanlon (two RBIs) hit a home run in the home win. Evan Bushman pitched a complete game two-hitter.

Rock Falls 2, Stillman Valley 0: Ethan Mathews allowed just two hits and struck out 13 in the home win. Cannon Sands and Madden Schueler each had RBIs.

Byron 8, Dixon 2: Gage Helfrich had two hits and two RBIs for the Dukes. Daniel Fordham was saddled with the loss after striking out 10 and allowing five runs (three unearned) runs in 4⅔ innings.

Galesburg 4, Sterling 1: Wyatt Cassens led Sterling with three hits in the home setback. Galesburg scored twice in the seventh inning.

Galena 7, Forreston 5 (8 inn.): Kendall Erdmann struck out 10 in 6⅓ innings. He also had two hits in the home setback.

Milledgeville 13, Orangeville 3: The Missiles pulled away with five runs in the sixth inning and six in the sixth on the road. Evan Schenck and Jaxon Miller each had three RBIs.

Lena-Winslow 18, AFC 7 (6 inn.): Chase Near and Zac Rockwell each had two RBIs for AFC.

Rockford Lutheran 5, Oregon 4: The Hawks tied it in the seventh before Lutheran walked off on an error. Oregon gave up four unearned runs in the setback.

Eastland 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 4: Maddox Spears led the Cougars with three RBIs and Camron Huber struck out nine in 5⅓ innings. He walked six but did not allow a hit.

Sherrard 10, Erie-Prophetstown 0 (6 inn.): The Panthers were held without a hit against Eli Matson in the road setback.

Pearl City 11, West Carroll 0: The Thunder were held to one hit in the road loss.

Softball

Oregon 7, Byron 0: Izzy Berg pitched a complete game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Brooke Halverson and Kylie Morrow each had two RBIs.

North Boone 4, Dixon 1: The Duchesses gave up three unearned runs in the road setback. Kinley Rogers pitched six innings.

Newman 9, Amboy 7: Lucy Oetting had a double, home run and three RBIs in the home win. Gianna Vance added two RBIs and pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts. Kiera Karlson led Amboy with four RBIs.

Sterling 1, Kewanee 0: Mya Lira’s sixth-inning home run made the difference in the home win. Lily Martinez (two hits) pitched six innings and Layla Wright pitched one in the shutout.

Milledgeville 11, Bureau Valley 0: Kendra Kingsby pitched a six-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the shutout. She allowed just one walk. Kinnley Ross was 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Missiles.

Galena 7, Forreston 0: The Cardinals were held to three hits in the home loss.

Boys track & field

Milledgeville invite: Galena won the 10-team invite with 111 points, followed by Milledgeville (69), Newman (64) and West Carroll (54). Morrison (50) tied Pecatonica for sixth and Forreston (34) was eighth.

Morrison’s Levi Milder won the 100, Koltin Swaim won the 400 and Josh McDearmon won the 110 hurdles.

Newman’s Matthew Blackert won the 200.

Milledgeville’s Carsten Wade, Parker Krogman, Konner Johnson and Draven Zier won the 4x100 relay. Zier, Zy Haverland, Johnson and Wade won the 4x200. Cade Miller, Maddox Misiewicz, Henry Frampton and Micah Stringini won the 4x80 relay.

WC’s Collin Handel, Jack McIntyre, Lucas Tautz and Jacoby Cropper won the 4x400.