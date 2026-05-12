Sauk Valley girls track & field sectional previews

Here is a look at where area teams are competing for a chance to qualify for state.

Class 2A

Genoa-Kingston Sectional

The basics: 4:30 p.m. (field events) and 6 p.m. (running events), Friday

Local interest: Dixon

Other teams competing: St. Viator, Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora IMSA, Aurora Rosary, Byron, Crystal Lake South, G-K, Kaneland, Carmel, North Chicago, Plano, Rochelle, Sandwich, Sycamore

Worth noting: Dixon’s 4x800 relay took third last season, just short of qualifying for state. Daniela Lovett was Big Northern Conference champion in the 1,600 and 3,200; Payton Cox took third in the shot put.

Mendota Sectional

The basics: 2 p.m. (field events) and 4:15 p.m. (running events) Wednesday

Local interest: Rock Falls, Sterling

Other teams competing: Coal City, Galesburg, Geneseo, Herscher, Kewanee, LaSalle-Peru, Mendota, Monmouth-Roseville, Morris, Ottawa, Pontiac, Princeton, Streator

Worth noting: Sterling won a sectional title last season as meet hosts. Senior Anessa Johnson is a returning state qualifier in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Sterling has three runners from last year’s 4x100 qualifier back in Johnson, Nia Harris and Alivia Gibson. Kendall Barajas (discus) and Abby Ryan (high jump) both qualified for Sterling after taking third.

Chloe Stumpehorst and Sawyer Springman were third and fourth at the Western Big 6 Conference meet last week; Paizley Johnson was triple jump runner-up.

Class 1A

Erie Sectional

The basics: 4 p.m. (field events) and 5:45 p.m. (running events) Wednesday

Local interest: Amboy, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Bureau Valley, Morrison, Newman

Other teams competing: Cambridge, DePue, Putnam County, Wethersfield, Orion, St. Bede, Riverdale, Alleman, Sherrard, Hall, Rockridge

Defending team champion: Fulton

Worth noting: Newman’s 4x100 relay of Elaina Allen, Paizlee Williams, Lauren McClain and Ella Ford posted one of the Top 10 best times in the event this season in Class 1A, a 50.54 clocking last month. Allen also won the 100 and 200 last season. Fulton’s 4x200 relay of Kerby Germann, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Brooklyn Thoms clocked a 1:46.84 this season, the best-best time so far this season in 1A. Newman’s foursome is just a second behind. Fulton also looks to have one of the top 4x400 relays with Ellie Mulder, Rathburn, Germann and Read. The Steamers swept all three relays at last year’s sectional.

Rathburn is the top high jumper in 1A this season with a leap of 5-foot-6 (1.58 meters). Germann, just a freshman, is also among the Top 10 in the discus.

Amboy’s Bella Yanos has a long jump season best of 17-8.25 (5.39m), the eighth-best in 1A this season.

BV’s Elise House has the fifth-best time in the 400 (58.69) in 1A this season.

Winnebago Sectional

The basics: 4 p.m. (field events) and 5:45 p.m. (running events) Wednesday

Local interest: Ashton-Franklin Center, Forreston, Milledgeville, West Carroll, Oregon

Other teams competing: Dakota, Harvest-Westminster, St. Edward, Alden-Hebron, Hinckley-Big Rock, Lena-Winslow, Rockford Christian Life, Rockford Sacred Heart, Rockford Christian, Indian Creek, South Beloit, Stillman Valley, Stockton, Winnebago

Defending team champion: Oregon

Worth noting: Oregon’s Jillian Hammer has the top 300 hurdles time in 1A this season at 44.49 seconds. She is also third in the 100 hurdles (15.04) and seventh in the 200 (25.43). She looks to be the favorite in all three events. The Hawks also have Top 10 times in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Oregon’s Noelle Girton is coming off a BNC title in the shot put; Cheyenna Edlung tied for first in the pole vault; Lorelai Dannhorn was runner-up in the long jump and won the triple jump.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman has the fifth-best time in the 100 at 12.27.