Fire causes $250,000 in damage to home on Turnberry Lane in Bourbonnais

A fire at a residence in the 500 block of Turnberry Lane in Bourbonnais caused an estimated $250,000 damage on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Provided by Paul Grzelak)

A fire at a residence in the 500 block of Turnberry Lane in Bourbonnais caused an estimated $250,000 damage on Monday.

The fire left three adults and a family dog displaced, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said in a release. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging assistance.

At approximately 12:12 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 500 block of Turnberry Lane, Keener said. Prior to arriving on the scene, a resident was alerted by neighbors that the residence was on fire. The resident safely got out of the home along with the family dog.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found heavy fire conditions in the roof area, with smoke showing throughout the structure.

Firefighters began battling the blaze from outside before entering the residence once conditions allowed for safe entry, Keener said. One nearby residence sustained minor heat damage. Twelve fire departments and one ambulance service assisted.