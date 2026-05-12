Gateway Services holds seventh annual online silent auction

Gateway Services Inc. main offices are located at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

Gateway Services will hold its seventh annual Online Silent Auction from noon Sunday, June 7, through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

The auction items will be available for bidding on Gateway Service’s Facebook page. The items feature a photo, description and starting bid. Participants can increase the bids in $1 increments. The auction winners will be attendees with the highest bids. The auction items can be collected beginning Monday, June 15. Auction items will be posted online on Sunday, June 7. To participate or view the auction items, visit tinyurl.com/3v3687v2 for Gateway Service’s Facebook page.

Gateway Services, Inc. provides various services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam counties.

For more information, visit gateway-services.org or Gateway Service’s Facebook page.