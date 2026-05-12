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Morris Herald-News

Grundy Economic Development Council’s legislative breakfast draws record-breaking attendance

The crowd at the annual GEDC legislative breakfast on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The crowd at the annual GEDC legislative breakfast on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo provided by the GEDC)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy Economic Development Council hosted its annual Legislative Breakfast Monday at the Morris Country Club, bringing a crowd of more than 250 business leaders, elected officials, and community members for discussion, collaboration, and updates.

Participating legislators include Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, State Senator Chris Balkema, R-Channahon, State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, State Senator Sue Rezin, R-Morris, State Rep. Jason Bunting, R-Dwight, and State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville.

Topics discussed include tariffs and their impact on local industries, the national debt, fiscal policy concerns, agriculture, data centers, and solar energy development, according to a news release.

“This event continues to serve as a valuable forum for open dialogue between the business community and elected officials, reinforcing the GEDC’s commitment to partnership and proactive advocacy, and Grundy County continues to evolve and expand,” reads the news release.

For more information, visit www.gedc.com.

Congressman Darin LaHood, State Senator Sue Rezin, State Senator Patrick Joyce, State Senator Chris Balkema, State Rep. Jed Davis, and Statre Rep. Jed Davis at the GEDC's annual legislative breakfast.

Congressman Darin LaHood, State Senator Sue Rezin, State Senator Patrick Joyce, State Senator Chris Balkema, State Rep. Jed Davis, and Statre Rep. Jed Davis at the GEDC's annual legislative breakfast. (Photo provided by the GEDC)

Morris
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News