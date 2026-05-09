Sterling’s Lily Martinez hits two home runs in win over Rock Falls: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 16, Rock Falls 1 (4 inn.): Lily Martinez had two home runs, four RBIs and scored three times in the home win. Layla Wright had three hits, scored four runs and pitched all four innings with six strikeouts. Rosie Cantu (two RBIs) and Mya Lira also had two hits. Korah Hosler had two hits for the Rockets.

Newman 11, Monmouth-Roseville 1 (5 inn.): The Comets out-hit the Titans 14-2 in the home win. Brenleigh Cook and Gianna Vance each had two RBIs. Vance had eight strikeouts in the two-hitter.

Stillman Valley 10, Dixon 3: The Duchesses had six errors as Kinley Rogers was saddled with eight unearned runs in the home setback. Rogers pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks. She also had a double and scored twice.

Erie-Prophetstown 11, Orion 1 (5 inn.): Ava Grawe hit a home run and had five RBIs in the home win. Wynn Renkes struck out six in a complete game effort.

Fulton 6, Warren/Stockton 5: Jessa Read pitched a complete game and the Steamers tallied 14 hits in the home win. Belle Curley was a home run short of the cycle from the leadoff spot.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 6, Polo 0: The Marcos had just three hits and gave up six runs in the second inning of the home loss.

Baseball

Forreston 6, Milledgeville 0: Kendall Erdmann was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in the road win. Connor Politsch pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

Oregon 5, Rockford Christian 4: Jackson Messenger’s sacrifice fly scored Jakobi Donegan to send the Hawks to a walk-off win. Deryk Withers pitched a complete game for Oregon.

Warren/Stockton 15, Polo 0 (4 inn.): The Marcos were held hitless in the home loss.

Orion 5, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The Panthers were out-hit 6-2 in the home loss.

Boys track & field

Dixon takes second at Geneseo invite: The Dukes tallied 172 points in the varsity and ‘B Relay’ combined standings, trailing only United Township’s 203. Erie-Prophetstown (47.5) was ninth, Fulton (32) was 11th and Rock Falls (28) was 12th among 14 teams.

Dixon’s Keegan Shirley and Alonzo Bautista went 1-2 in the 800; Averick Wiseman won the 1,600; Abram Garcia was second in the 3,200; Shirley, Bautista, Wiseman and Dean Geiger took second in the 4x800; and Owen LeSage won the shot put.

E-P’s Nathan Punke and Carson Eyrich went 1-2 in the pole vault.

Forreston ties Byron at Winnebago invite: Winnebago won the 11-team invite with 133 points, followed by Lena-Winslow (128), Forreston and Byron (89). Oregon (43) was eighth.

Forreston’s Landon Graden took second in the 3,200. Christian Ryia, Brody Schwartz, Jonathan Milnes and Mercer Mumford won the 4x100 relay. Eli Ferris, Hayden Vinnedge, Mumford and Schwartz won the 4x200 relay. Mumford, Vinnedge, Feris and Schwartz won the 4x400 relay. Mumford also took second in the long jump.

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez won the 800.