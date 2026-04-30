Dixon baseball beats Oregon 10-8: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Dixon 10, Oregon 8: The Dukes scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and Brady Lawrence got the save with a hitless seventh inning. Jagger Kemp, Daniel Fordham and Exadrian Diaz had two RBIs for Dixon. Landon Anderson led the Hawks with three RBIs.

Quincy 6, Sterling 0: Sterling was held to two hits and four walks in the road setback. Sterling pitchers walked 12 batters.

Forreston 4, Dakota 3: Connor Politsch pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in the win. Dakota scored two unearned runs in the seventh inning as Politsch closed things out with a strikeout. Carson Akins and Kye Alderks each had two hits.

Fulton 10, Kewanee 0 (5 inn.): The Steamers had 13 hits and held Kewanee to two in the win. Jacob Voss had three hits and scored three runs. Easton Spooner and Evan Folk had two RBIs. Will Borgman pitched four innings and Folk pitched one.

Softball

Geneseo 5, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Geneseo scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Panthers fell short on the road. The Maple Leafs scored four unearned runs against Ayden Klendworth. Klendworth had two RBIs and Lakyn Renkes had two of E-P’s five hits.

Kewanee 11, Fulton 3: Zoe Kunau had two of Fulton’s seven hits in the nonconference home setback. Kerby Germann, Haley Smither (one triple) and Kunau had RBIs for the Steamers.

Boys tennis

Sterling 8, Galesburg 1: Sterling won five singles matches and three doubles matches in the win. Gavin Staats and Jereston Falls won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.