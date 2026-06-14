St. John the Baptist Parish Homecoming set for July 12

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable will host its annual Parish Homecoming on July 12, drawing families for a day of food, tractor pulls, and community gathering on the church grounds, 12 miles south of Kankakee on Route 45-52.

The celebration opens with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by chicken and pork chop dinners served from noon to 5 p.m. Dinners cost $16 for three chicken or two pork chops, or $14 for four chicken or one pork chop, and include potato, coleslaw, applesauce, a roll, dessert, and a drink.

A “Barnyard Style” Tractor Pull demonstration begins at noon, with weigh-in starting at 10 a.m. for participants. A children’s tractor pull is scheduled for 1 p.m. Kids can also toss coins for glassware and play in a designated kids’ zone. The church will sell drinks on the grounds; outside beverages are not permitted due to insurance regulations.

The day also includes raffles, bingo, and a fast-food stand with hot dogs, butterfly pork chop sandwiches, ice cream, candy, and chips.

For more information about the tractor pull, call 815-573-3156.