Sauk Valley boys basketball previews for the 2025-26 season

Coach: Tyson Powers (2nd season)

Last season: 13-19, 5-7 NUIC South (4th)

Returning starters: Ezra Parker, sr., F; Rylan McNinch, sr., F

Other top returners: Tanner Welch, jr., G; Colt McCoy, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Landon Carter, so., G; Gage Mumm, jr., F

Worth noting: Coach Powers says the team has an experienced front court with size along with quick guards. “We will return four of our top seven from last year,” he said. “The biggest area we need to continue to improve upon is defending the basketball. We showed glimpses of being solid defensively last season but to take another step forward as a program we will have to take a big step in that department. Our front court will be the strength of our team so we will lean on them on both ends of the floor.”

Coach: Mike Messer (4th season)

Last season: 7-25, 1-11 NUIC South (6th)

Returning starters: None

Worth noting: The Raiders have seven seniors and eight juniors on the roster this season. “Our nonconference schedule is extremely tough but I expect these boys to be competitive,” Messer said.

Coach: Chris Harmann (8th season)

Last season: 22-10, 5-4 BNC (6th)

Returning starters: Brady Feit, sr., G; Brody Nicklaus, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Zander Wilson, sr., F; Cameron Foulker, so., G; Jimi Gosinski, so., G; Armahn McGowan, so., G; Jakob Nicklaus, so., F; Beckham Rock, so., G; Xavion Jones, fr., G; Eli Robinson, fr., G

Worth noting: The Dukes look to transition after the graduation of all-time leading scorer Darius Harrington. “This group has the ability to improve daily,” coach Harmann said. “Every year is exciting to see how the players and team develop over the course of the year. I’m looking forward to seeing the continued growth in leadership on and off the court with our guys.”

Coach: Tyler Zumdahl (8th season)

Last season: 34-5, 12-0 NUIC South (1st)

Returning starters: Parker Krogman, sr., G/F; Zy Haverland, sr., F

Other top returners: Braden Anderson, sr., G; Perry Stoner, sr., F; Harper Keim, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Wyatt Carroll, jr., G; Maddox Spears, jr., G; Isaac Kuhlmier, jr., G; Greyson Zumdahl, jr., F; Bodde Waller, jr., G

Worth noting: The Cougars are coming off a state runner-up finish in Class 1A and return one of their top players in 6-foot-3 Parker Krogman, who received offers from a number of Division III teams in the offseason. “We’ve got a few guys back from last year and are looking for several guys to step up in new roles this year,” coach Zumdahl said. “We hope to compete for a conference title and see what we can do in the postseason.”

Coach: Ryan Winckler (23rd season)

Last season: 9-19, 3-7 TRAC East (4th)

Returning starters: Keegan Winckler, sr., G; Connor Keegan, sr., G; Gus Schultz, sr., C; Evan Steimle, jr., F

Other top returners: Derek Naftzger, jr., F; Sawyer Copeland, jr., F; Landon VanDeWostine, jr., G

Key varsity newcomer: Ethan Lavine, sr., F

Worth noting: The Panthers return a solid base of experience this season and Keegan has a chance to eclipse 1,000 career points. “They have worked very hard in the offseason and are looking to compete at a high level each game,” coach Winckler said. “We have some injuries with last year starter Max Milem tearing his ACL and missing this season. Ethan Lavine is a senior that is coming back after tearing his ACL in back-to-back seasons. We are excited about the depth that we will have with new players adding to our rotation.”

Faith Christian

Coach: Ryan Bivins (1st season)

Last season: 30-6, 14-0 NICC (1st)

Returning starters: Carson Bivins, sr., PG; Logan Baker, jr., C; Brady Bivins, so., G

Another top returner: Kevin Webb, sr., C

Key varsity newcomers: Jaxen Coester, jr., G; Brody Bodzioch, jr., F; Vander Bodzioch, jr., F; Landen Cassens, jr., G

Worth noting: The Falcons have depth and speed according to coach Bivins, in addition to three returning starters from last year’s conference championship squad. “We have a fast team with the ability to shoot outside, attack the basket, and work the ball inside to our bigs,” Bivins said. “We are positioned well to win the NICC this year.”

Coach: Robert DeVries (1st season)

Last season: 21-13, 6-6 NUIC North (5th)

Returning starters: Kendall Erdmann, sr., G; Jonathan Milnes, jr., F; Mickey Probst, jr., G; Connor Politsch, so., G

Other top returners: Brady Gill, sr., G; Drayvin Peters, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Brennan Byers, so., C; Koey Kobler, so., F

Worth noting: DeVries is a 2015 Forreston graduate who helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish at state. Forreston lost just one starter and returns six seniors. Erdmann averaged 19.5 points per game last season and has a chance to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. “Forreston is looking to get back to playing for a regional championship this year and competing for a conference championship in a very competitive NUIC,” DeVries said.

Coach: RJ Coffey (13th season)

Last season: 18-15, 8-2 NUIC South (2nd)

Returning starters: Landen Leu, sr., F; Jacob Voss, sr., G; Braeden Meyers, sr., G; Owen Van Zuiden, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: DeAngelo Dodd, fr., G; Ben Huisenga, jr., F; Tate Norman, jr., G

Worth noting: Coach Coffey says the team has a lot of potential. “We have made a lot of system changes from last year and it may take some time, but I am excited to see what this group will look like once they get comfortable with all the new stuff we are throwing at them,” he said. “We always work to be one of the best teams in the area so that we put ourselves in a position to compete for a conference title and have postseason success.”

Coach: Kal Engelkens (4th season)

Last season: 9-21, 4-8 NUIC South (4th)

Returning starters: Karter Livengood, sr., F; Konner Johnson, sr., F; Spencer Nye, sr., G; Bryson Wiersema, sr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Evan Schenck, sr., G; Josh Leif, sr., G

Worth noting: Livengood and Nye were both all-conference honorable mention selections last season.

Coach: Shawn Swaim (1st season)

Last season: 11-21, 6-6 NUIC South (3rd)

Returning starters: Brayden Rubriight, sr., G/F; Koltin Swaim, sr., PG/SG

Other top returners: Jeremiah Callan, sr., C/PF; Hunter Oudekerk, sr., G/SF; Ritchie Lopez, sr., G; Joshua McDearmon, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Izaak Neas, fr., C/PF; Charlie Pruis, so., PG

Worth noting: Swaim takes over as head coach after three seasons coaching the JV team. He said speed is a strength of the team and the Mustangs hope to finish in the top three of the conference once again.

Coach: Ray Sharp (19th season)

Last season: 19-15, 5-5 TRAC East (3rd)

Returning starters: Garret Matznick, sr., PG; Evan Bushman, sr., SG; George Jungerman, sr., SG; John Rowzee, jr., F

Other top returners: Ashton Miner, jr., SG; Tyson Williams, so., F; Easton Coward, so., PG

Key varsity newcomer: Asher Ernst, sr., F

Worth noting: Coach Sharp is 378-157 in his career. This year’s team brings back plenty of talent, athleticism, scoring and experience. Joining the mix is Asher Ernst, who averaged 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks with Morrison last season as an all-NUIC South second-team pick. Bushman’s 135 3-pointers made last season were the seventh-most all-time in a single season according to IHSA records. Matznick’s 307 total assists last season were the seventh-most all-time in a single season according to IHSA records. “We hope to compete for championships in our three tournaments, a conference championship, regional and sectional championships,” Sharp said.

Coach: Jarrett Reynolds (4th season)

Last season: 18-15, 6-3 BNC (4th)

Returning starters: Keaton Salsbury, sr., G; Tucker O’Brien, sr., G; Cooper Johnson, sr., G; Nole Campos, sr., G; Benny Olalde, sr., G

Other top returners: Brian Wallace, sr., F; Quinn Plescia, jr., F; Noah Near, sr., G; Landon Anderson, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Landon Ziller, jr., G; Ethan Peeling, jr., G

Worth noting: Coach Reynolds says this year’s experienced group has the ability to play multiple positions. “This is a cohesive group with a long history of playing together and a sustained record of success,” he said. “I am excited to see them compete again, leveraging their strengths in pace of play, unselfishness, shooting and overall game IQ.”

Coach: Matt Messer (20th season)

Last season: 12-18, 4-8 NUIC South (5th)

Returning players: JT Stephenson, sr. G; Aiden Messer, sr., F; Korbin Cavanaugh, sr., F; Mercer Mumford, jr., G; Eli Perez, jr., G; Jordan Reed, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Esteban Salinas, jr., F; Jackson Willis, jr., F; Henry Donaldson, jr., F; Casen Grobe, so., G

Worth noting: Coach Messer says the team looks to have more perimeter scoring than in previous years. “We have some players that got quality minutes last year,” he said. “If we get good leadership, understand the price of success and find the balance of joy and hard work, we can give ourselves a chance to be successful.”

Coach: Zach Sandrock (6th season)

Last season: 25-9, 7-2 BNC (2nd)

Returning starters: None

Other top returners: Cole Mulnix, sr., C; Owen Mandrell, sr., G; Cole Heald, sr., G; Connor South, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Z’Viyon Martin, jr., PG; Max Burns, jr., G

Worth noting: The Rockets are coming off a supersectional appearance in Class 2A but lost most of their production to graduation. “Even being inexperienced, we believe we will be a competitive team that thrives off our length and intensity on the defensive end,” coach Sandrock said. “These younger guys battled last year’s team each day in practice and put in a lot of work on the offseason to get where they are now. As the season progresses we will see improvement as guys get more game experience at the varsity level.”

Coach: Ryan Vasquez (11th season)

Last season: 16-17, 6-8 Big 6 (5th)

Returning starters: None

Top returners: Xavian Prather, sr., G; Koby Bell, sr., PF

Worth noting: Sterling has just two seniors on the roster with seven juniors. Prather is an Olivet Nazarene University recruit. Coach Vasquez has 190 wins at Sterling. “I’m really excited to watch this group grow throughout the season,” he said. “This year’s roster may be young, but it’s filled with hungry individuals who want to get better every single day.”

Coach: Eric Naples (7th season)

Last season: 5-27, 0-12 NUIC West

Returning starters: Chanse Schnitzler, sr., G; Roger LaBorn, sr., G/F; Ryker Budimlija, sr., G; Winter Harrington, sr., F

Other top returners: Max Knuth, sr., C/F

Key varsity newcomers: Telmuun Gantumur, sr., C/F; Brody Smith, fr., G

Worth noting: The Thunder took a step forward last season and return five seniors with starting experience. “We earned five wins and were competitive in many close games — a big change from seasons past," coach Naples said. “The lessons learned from last year’s tough losses have made this group mentally tougher and more determined. The team is hungry and motivated to take another step forward.”